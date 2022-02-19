Star Wars series Ahsoka continues to add stars to its cast with Ray Stevenson

In the latest addition to a growing cast, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Ray Stevenson has signed on for Disney’s Ahsoka series in an undisclosed role. He joins series star Rosario Dawson, who played the lead character Ahsoka Tano in both The Mandalorian and most recently The Book of Boba Fett, in the spin-off series written and executive produced by Dave Filoni.

This is not Stevenson’s first visit to a galaxy far, far away. The actor previously played the role of the Mandalorian warrior Gar Saxon in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. While the inclusion of Sabine Wren in the new series indicates that the Mandalorians will be involved in the story to some degree, Stevenson is not expected to follow in the footsteps of Katee Sackhoff and help her character make the leap from animation to live action. Instead, according to The Hollywood Reporter, sources say Stevenson will play a villainous admiral.

Ahsoka Tano’s first live-action appearance, in the Mandalorian episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, saw her demand information on the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn, leading to speculation that her search for him will be the focus of his standalone series. Although Stevenson plays an admiral, the casting report specifies that he will not take on the role of the famous master strategist of the Empire.

In addition to Dawson and Stevenson, Ahsoka’s cast includes Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, a role he is also expected to play in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which recently set a premiere date of January 25. may. Also participating in the trip are Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Ivanna Sakhno in an unknown role. Earlier this year, the series added Mary Elizabeth Winstead to the cast, also in a previously undisclosed role.

There is currently no release date for Ahsoka. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles in April. @worldwide