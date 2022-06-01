Star Wars: the actor who will play Ezra Bridger in live-action is filtered

The last few years have been full of surprises for Star Wars fans, as several characters from the animated series have appeared in live-action, in some cases with actors that fans have been asking for, such as Rosario Dawson in the role of Ahsoka Tano. , and Katee Sackhoff, who reprized the role of Bo Katan, whom she voiced in the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It was also announced that Sabine Wren will appear in the skin of Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and there is someone else who has not been confirmed who will play him, Ezra Bridger. However, a new rumor suggests that the actor is a complete unknown.

In accordance with Making Star Wars (via Bespin Bulletin), a site known for leaking a lot of information about Star Wars and its projects, the one in charge of interpreting the protagonist of Rebels is a mysterious actor known as Yuvan, about which there is not much information online. According to Bespin Bulletinit would be an actor born in India with the name of Ahmal Khanson of the filmmaker feroze khanand would only have participated in films in Tamil language such as Vilayattu Arambam (2017) and adutha saattai (2019).

Ezra Bridger debuted in the series Star Wars Rebels, and it is about a Jedi who fought against the Empire on the side of the Rebellion, but disappeared facing General Thrawn. In the second season of The Mandalorian – 91% suggested that Ahsoka Tano was searching for Ezra, and it has already been confirmed that the Ahsoka spin-off series will be about her search. the rumor of Making Star Wars He also points out that the appearance of the character will be different from what we know.

For a few years, fans had asked Mena Massoud, the protagonist of Aladdin – 70%, to give life to Ezra Bridger. According to rumors, the actor had already been hired, but if this new rumor is true, it seems that Disney preferred someone new for the role and for this time ignore the fans. The actors who are confirmed as part of the cast of Ahsoka are Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu BordizzoHayden Christensen (as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In 2012 it was announced that Disney was buying Star Wars, and ten years later here we are with numerous projects in development to the delight of fans. Although the sequel trilogy sharply divided opinions, the same year Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released – 61% had the first season of The Mandalorian, which was a smash hit on Disney Plus. The disappointment that episode IX might have caused was lessened by the quality of the show.

A year later, in 2020, the second season was just as good and successful as the first, and also brought back two very important characters from the original trilogy, Boba Fett and Luke Skywalker. The former even got its own spin-off, The Boba Fett Book – 63%, which made good impressions although it also divided the audience for some of its episodes.

If anything has become clear, and even more so with Obi-Wan Kenobi’s recent success – 95%, which has already broken records on Disney Plus, is that the Star Wars universe has a lot of potential to continue to be explored on television. As for the movies, there are still many doubts about what we will see next, because there is not much information. Previously it was expected that Rogue SquadronPatty Jenkins’s was the next film to hit theaters, but her commitment to the sequel to 1984’s Wonder Woman caused the project to be delayed indefinitely. According to the latest reports, the feature film directed by Taika Waititi will be the next to hit the big screen.

