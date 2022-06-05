Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Is Far From Perfect, Series Lead Actor Admits

Temuera Morrison takes the floor and returns to boba fett book in which he plays the famous bounty hunter.

Eager to satisfy Star Wars lovers, the now vast galaxy of Disney+ series reached their goal in 2019 and 2020 with the critically acclaimed the mandalorian. Two seasons that delighted a large part of the viewers by mixing charismatic new original characters with the necessary dose of fan-service to create the phenomenon and rekindle the flame of the fans. Notably, it was reintroduced in its second season. the very popular mercenary from the original trilogy: Boba Fett.

After this exciting reunion, a series dedicated to him came shortly after. it is then boba fett book and all his promises that they were going to take over from the success of The Mandalorian on Disney +. Which it was the result? More than mixed. For us, boba fett book I was A big disappointment and the public jubilation known for its predecessor has never been there, despite its mythical character.

Bobba Fett without a helmet, talkative and conciliatory. It’s not exactly what we remember.

If there are several reasons why we can criticize the series, we can point in particular to its protagonist whose portrayal clearly did not convince and did not live up to his legend. It would also seem that this reservation is somewhat shared by the actor Temuera Morrison.

In an interview given to NME (via comic book), the interpreter of Boba Fett already explained in January that he considered that his character talked too much and that he had even complained about it to Jon Favreau and the writers. The actor had the particular feeling that his character should have remained more mysterious and silent..

Once upon a time on Tatooine.

And the regrets don’t stop there. If some things are impressive in the series (Luke’s terrific Deep Fake, the arrival of Cad Bane worthy of a western), his blatant imperfection does not escape Morrison. It is this time in a very recent interview granted to ScreenRant that the actor half-admitted that he would have liked to see some things change:

“Now looking back, things are great, but maybe I would have done it a little bit differently.”

He obviously insists a lot on his good experience during the shooting and on the quality of the whole team, but he seems to express from time to time several regrets about the general direction of the project. Hard to say more since the actor is quite cautious and avoids giving his opinion accurately ; but the conclusion is there.

Hopefully then for a possible sequel, the writing and directing of boba fett book you will be able to convince more Star Wars fans as well as your lead actor. In any case, No season 2 has been confirmed for the series yetfor now.