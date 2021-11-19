Star Wars: The Old Republic, Legacy of the Sith and the future of the Bioware game
Ten years after its launch, the developers of Star Wars: The Old Republic tell us the news of update 7.0 and the eighth expansion, Legacy of the Sith.
The servers of Star Wars: The Old Republic I’ve been online for ten years now. Its numbers will not be as stellar as those of other MMOs and will probably never be remembered as a cult like the previous Star Wars Galaxies, but Bioware Austin’s MMORPG represents one of the few fixed points in the troubled relationship between Electronic Arts and the universe of Star Wars. While the publisher canceled overly ambitious projects and tried to remedy unfortunate marketing choices, The Old Republic turned out to be profitable, like other similar games it benefited from the transition to the free-to-play model, and it did well enough to justify. the release of seven expansions over the course of a decade. Legacy of the Sith it will be released on December 14 and will be the eighth, but not the last. “This is just the beginning,” project manager Keith Kanneg optimistically said during a recent press presentation.
“With EA and Bioware we have outlined the next 5 years, establishing what goals to achieve, where to take the story and what technological advances to pursue to allow the game to continue for another decade.” Together with7.0 update of the game, Legacy of the Sith would like to represent a sort of turning point: an expansion rich in advanced content, but which arrives accompanied by a large number of novelties in terms of mechanics, fixes and systems, in an attempt not so much to bring new users as much as to intrigue and convince all those people who over the years have abandoned the war between the Sith and Jedi to return.
The characters and worlds of Legacy of the Sith
The meeting with the development team focused mainly on history, the worlds and characters of Legacy of the Sith. As anticipated a few months ago, the new expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic is set on Manaan, the oceanic planet that was introduced for the first time in KOTOR and which for years has been one of the most requested settings by fans. Knights of the Old Republic fans will find several familiar elements, yet The Old Republic’s Manaan appears much more dangerous, chaotic, and storm-filled. This is because he is now under the invasion of the Sith Empire, intent on conquering the entire planet to deprive the Republic of the reserves of kolto, a miraculous healing substance found only on the aquatic planet and which can be instrumental in war.
Depending on the faction to which the player belongs, the player will take part in the invasion of Manaan from one or the other perspective, meeting again some of the personages introduced in the last two expansions, Knights of the Eternal Throne and Onslaught: among them Major Anri, a rare case of an alien in command of the imperial army, or Arn Peralun, an ex-padawan (now a Jedi knight) whose body had been destroyed and rebuilt almost entirely through cybernetic parts. Basically a good version of Anakin Skywalker.
And then there is the Sith Lana Beniko, present in the game for quite some time but who over the years, thanks to her attitude and her ways of doing far from those of the classic dark lord, has earned a huge followed among fans of the game. However, there is no shortage of new additions to the cast, and it will be particularly curious to deepen relations with Colonel Gallo – a Selkath soldier who takes the side of the Republic to defend Manaan but who actually hates both factions, interested in the planet only for the reserves of kolto.
Flashpoint and raid
In addition to the main quest on Manaan, it will be possible to visit the planet Elom through a new Flashpoint, special adventures designed specifically for parties of four but which, if desired, can be tackled alone with some compromise. Elom (not to be confused with Ilum in Jedi Fallen Order) is a lost planet and, although it has been mentioned on other occasions, it is actually the first time we have seen it represented graphically and even more in 3D. Among ruins, snowy woods and rocky peaks, in this Flashpoint you will have to follow in the footsteps of Darth Malgus as he is investigating the remains of an old temple belonging to Darth Null.
The third and final setting added with Legacy of the Sith is a secret base hidden in an asteroid, the stage for the new operation “The R-4 Anomaly“Operations are The Old Republic’s equivalent of more hardcore raids, with multiple difficulty levels, bosses to defeat and puzzles to solve, and are therefore aimed at a more experienced audience.” I love the aesthetics of this operation. because it is very different from all those made so far “, says Jackie Izawa, community manager of the game.
With red-lit caves, scary corridors filled with dangerous enemies, “The R-4 Anomaly” should have a slightly more anxious and mysterious atmosphere. The icing on the cake will be the Unmasked, a Sith cult so crazy that it is repudiated and considered dangerous even by the Sith empire itself. Like the other operations, this one too has its own narrative that reconnects to the previous ones, but is not directly linked to the main story, so as not to confuse those who prefer to play alone from the beginning to the end of the game.
New fighting styles
In addition to discovering the settings and protagonists of Legacy of the Sith, the meeting with the developers also served to summarize and deepen the news that will be introduced in the 7.0 update of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Already starting from December some elements of the interface will be modernized, while other changes will take place in the course of 2022. “In part, these are updates that simply serve to make the game more scalable and pleasant on monitors at the highest resolutions”, he explains. creative director Charles Boyd. “Others, on the other hand, are much more substantial news”.
The team promises to have reduced the randomness factor related to equipment to the bone, and their management is now more linear and vertical. As already announced in the summer, one of the main changes, however, concerns the customization of your character and the new ones fighting styles. Until now, in The Old Republic it was possible to choose a first class (Trooper, Smuggler, Jedi Knight, etc.), which determined the story of the character in the first tens of hours, and subsequently an advanced class which instead determined the skills in combat, the weapons used and, in essence, the gameplay for the rest of the adventure.
Starting from update 7.0 the base classes are renamed “origin story”, to underline how they are completely unrelated to combat and only concern the narrative background of the character. Advanced classes become “fighting styles” instead. “We weren’t limited to a simple name change,” says Boyd. “You now have many more options to choose from. In the past your Trooper could only choose between two advanced classes – the Vanguard or the Commando – but now you can customize it by choosing from eight different fighting styles. Captain Rex fans can for example create a Trooper armed with two pistols and fighting like a gunslinger. Or you can be a bounty hunter with a sniper rifle, a bit like Din Djarin in Mandalorian. ”
For the characters who use the Force there will be some exceptions: based on the faction to which you belong you can choose between the four Jedi styles or the Sith ones, but if through your actions you take the alignment of the character to the opposite extreme, it will be possible convert your fighting style and have, for example, a Jedi console who secretly uses the powers of the dark side. For the existing characters and in possession of an advanced class it does not seem possible to change your fighting style, making it necessary to create a new avatar if you want a particular style. Fortunately, there is the possibility to skip all the previous quests and go directly to the events of Legacy of the Sith, for those who want to try the new content with a new character and without necessarily replaying the story from the beginning.
A recent patch posted on private test servers gave a glimpse of some changes in the gear and vendor interface, as well as the ability to have two different fighting styles to switch between them at any time, a feature that however – the developers confirm – it will be usable only by subscribers. And speaking of subscriptions, whether expansions like Legacy of the Sith will be enough to keep the game alive and profitable for another decade is still to be seen, but two years away from Onslaught (and five from Knights of the Eternal Throne). It will also be necessary to understand how often updates of this entity will continue to be published.