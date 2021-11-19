Star Wars: The Old Republic, Legacy of the Sith and the future of the Bioware game

Ten years after its launch, the developers of Star Wars: The Old Republic tell us the news of update 7.0 and the eighth expansion, Legacy of the Sith.

The servers of Star Wars: The Old Republic I’ve been online for ten years now. Its numbers will not be as stellar as those of other MMOs and will probably never be remembered as a cult like the previous Star Wars Galaxies, but Bioware Austin’s MMORPG represents one of the few fixed points in the troubled relationship between Electronic Arts and the universe of Star Wars. While the publisher canceled overly ambitious projects and tried to remedy unfortunate marketing choices, The Old Republic turned out to be profitable, like other similar games it benefited from the transition to the free-to-play model, and it did well enough to justify. the release of seven expansions over the course of a decade. Legacy of the Sith it will be released on December 14 and will be the eighth, but not the last. “This is just the beginning,” project manager Keith Kanneg optimistically said during a recent press presentation. “With EA and Bioware we have outlined the next 5 years, establishing what goals to achieve, where to take the story and what technological advances to pursue to allow the game to continue for another decade.” Together with7.0 update of the game, Legacy of the Sith would like to represent a sort of turning point: an expansion rich in advanced content, but which arrives accompanied by a large number of novelties in terms of mechanics, fixes and systems, in an attempt not so much to bring new users as much as to intrigue and convince all those people who over the years have abandoned the war between the Sith and Jedi to return.

The characters and worlds of Legacy of the Sith Manaan, the water planet introduced in Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith The meeting with the development team focused mainly on history, the worlds and characters of Legacy of the Sith. As anticipated a few months ago, the new expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic is set on Manaan, the oceanic planet that was introduced for the first time in KOTOR and which for years has been one of the most requested settings by fans. Knights of the Old Republic fans will find several familiar elements, yet The Old Republic’s Manaan appears much more dangerous, chaotic, and storm-filled. This is because he is now under the invasion of the Sith Empire, intent on conquering the entire planet to deprive the Republic of the reserves of kolto, a miraculous healing substance found only on the aquatic planet and which can be instrumental in war. Depending on the faction to which the player belongs, the player will take part in the invasion of Manaan from one or the other perspective, meeting again some of the personages introduced in the last two expansions, Knights of the Eternal Throne and Onslaught: among them Major Anri, a rare case of an alien in command of the imperial army, or Arn Peralun, an ex-padawan (now a Jedi knight) whose body had been destroyed and rebuilt almost entirely through cybernetic parts. Basically a good version of Anakin Skywalker. Since the player cannot notice, the exploration on Manaan will only take place on his artificial platforms And then there is the Sith Lana Beniko, present in the game for quite some time but who over the years, thanks to her attitude and her ways of doing far from those of the classic dark lord, has earned a huge followed among fans of the game. However, there is no shortage of new additions to the cast, and it will be particularly curious to deepen relations with Colonel Gallo – a Selkath soldier who takes the side of the Republic to defend Manaan but who actually hates both factions, interested in the planet only for the reserves of kolto.

Flashpoint and raid Arn Peralun was a padawan in Onslaught, but in Legacy of the Sith he is a one-piece Jedi Knight … sort of In addition to the main quest on Manaan, it will be possible to visit the planet Elom through a new Flashpoint, special adventures designed specifically for parties of four but which, if desired, can be tackled alone with some compromise. Elom (not to be confused with Ilum in Jedi Fallen Order) is a lost planet and, although it has been mentioned on other occasions, it is actually the first time we have seen it represented graphically and even more in 3D. Among ruins, snowy woods and rocky peaks, in this Flashpoint you will have to follow in the footsteps of Darth Malgus as he is investigating the remains of an old temple belonging to Darth Null. The third and final setting added with Legacy of the Sith is a secret base hidden in an asteroid, the stage for the new operation “The R-4 Anomaly“Operations are The Old Republic’s equivalent of more hardcore raids, with multiple difficulty levels, bosses to defeat and puzzles to solve, and are therefore aimed at a more experienced audience.” I love the aesthetics of this operation. because it is very different from all those made so far “, says Jackie Izawa, community manager of the game. Planet Elom is the first time it is featured in a Star Wars game With red-lit caves, scary corridors filled with dangerous enemies, “The R-4 Anomaly” should have a slightly more anxious and mysterious atmosphere. The icing on the cake will be the Unmasked, a Sith cult so crazy that it is repudiated and considered dangerous even by the Sith empire itself. Like the other operations, this one too has its own narrative that reconnects to the previous ones, but is not directly linked to the main story, so as not to confuse those who prefer to play alone from the beginning to the end of the game.