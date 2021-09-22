Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Marcia Lucas cried “from how bad he was” after seeing him

Marcia Lucas, a Star Wars editor and ex-wife of George Lucas, confessed to having cry after seeing The phantom menace because of the ugliness of the film.

A radiant young Natalie Portman is Queen Amidala of The Phantom Menace

Star Wars ep. I – The Phantom Menace was the first in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy, who returned to the Star Wars universe he created sixteen years after producing the final chapter of the original trilogy, Return of the Jedi in 1983. The Phantom Menace stars Jake Lloyd as a young Anakin Skywalker and Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, with c0-stars Liam Neeson as Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn, Natalie Portman as Queen Padme Amidala, Ray Park as Darth Maul and Ian McDiarmid as Senator Palpatine.

Upon release, The Phantom Menace was a huge hit with audiences, grossing over $ 1 billion at the global box office. The reviews and the reactions of the fans were, however, divided and there was no lack of harsh criticism towards a product advanced on a technical level, but clumsy and poor in acting, shaky in the plot and with even more shaky dialogues. However, that didn’t stop George Lucas from completing his prequel trilogy which, according to many, has gotten better with subsequent episodes.

Star Wars, Liam Neeson defends the Phantom Menace: “I’m proud of it”

Loading... Advertisements

In a new book about producer Howard Kazanjian, Howard Kazanjian: A Producer’s Life, George Lucas’ ex-wife Marcia Lucas, editor of all the films in the original trilogy, revealed that seeing The Phantom Menace made her cry and certainly not emotion. Marcia Lucas confessed that in her opinion the film “it wasn’t good at all” and that her ex-husband practically had “squandered such a rich vein, a rich palette with which to tell stories”. The editor spared no criticism of both the casting and the story and the visual aesthetics. Here’s what he said about his initial reaction after watching the film:

Little Jake Lloyd in a scene from The Phantom Menace

“George is, in his heart and soul, a good guy and a talented director. I wish he’d continued directing other kinds of]movies. But when I went to see Episode I I had a friend who worked at ILM. who took me to a preview as a guest: I remember going out into the parking lot, I sat in the car and burst into tears “.

One of the narrative passages of The Phantom Menace that least convinces Marcia Lucas concerns the dynamic between Anakin and Padme. For the editor, “the story was strange, particularly for a six-year-old boy who should be with this princess who looked like she was in her twenties”. Although this relationship has developed over the course of the three films, there have been many complaints about the two characters and how they met. Actor Jake Lloyd never returned to the role of Anakin Skywalker after The Phantom Menace due to his age, and his role was taken by Hayden Christensen whose pairing with Padme is arguably more believable.