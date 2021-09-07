Star Wars: this is from which scene of the film the Anakin and Padme meme in trend on social media was born

From a sequence of a 2002 film, almost twenty years later, a catchphrase originated that is becoming popular on social media, in countless versions

The 2021 meme is … from the past. Specifically, from Episode II of Star Wars, Attack of the clones (2002), central episode of the unfortunate initial trilogy of the saga invented by George Lucas. We see Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) sitting on the grass. From calm and amiable, the conversation changes tone in a few seconds and Padmé’s face darkens, when he senses in Anakin’s silence the germ of evil that will then take him to the dark side of the force. “I will change the world,” Anakin proclaims. “For the better, right?” But what is the truth?

Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



deepening



Star Wars, yesterday and today: how the protagonists have changed As often happens with memes, an almost twenty-year-old film has only been fished out in the last few weeks according to the inscrutable logic that dominates the Internet. Moreover, the “original” meme, which appeared for the first time on Twitter last April, is also a free variation on the theme compared to the “real” dialogue: Anakin and Padmé are discussing the differences between republic and dictatorship, and speaking of the latter Anakin observes that, “if it works”, even dictatorship can be a good system of government. The matter is even more convoluted because the account that first posted this meme – @starwarsposting – is an account that posts specially misguided Star Wars quotes, evidently to make fun of the slightly improvised fans of the saga.

All this has been spreading in the mare magnum of the Web and now the parodies are wasted, making this meme one of the most popular and used of 2021 according to a scheme now known all over the world: an ambiguous phrase whose double meaning is clear to us only afterwards. a few seconds. Here are some examples.

Loading... Advertisements Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitter, click on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies

