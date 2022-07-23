Star Wars: Weapon used by Han Solo in the movies could be yours; understand how – Film News

This August, the original blaster used by Harrison Ford (Han Solo) in the filming of Star Wars to eradicate the Sith Empire will be auctioned by the Rock Island Auction Company. The DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol weapon from the trilogy is not a replica and first appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) and later in the classics The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Returns the Jedi (1983).

According to the international press, the blaster had been lost in the 1977 filming, being replaced in the sequels and later found, earning a certificate of originality that will be used in the auction. The piece will be auctioned on August 27, accompanied by an autographed photo by the actor and is estimated to sell between US$300 and US$500,000.

The announcement was made on Rock Island’s social media, showing the piece and Solo’s image. “Starting today, you can find the RIAC at Comic Con at booth #1715, where you’ll find elite Hollywood treasures like Han Solo’s DL-44 Blaster and Angelina Jolie’s on-screen pistols from “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.” .”, complements the publication.

Harrison Ford became known on the big screen as Han Solo, making his mark alongside Carrie Fisher (Read Organa) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). His character won a solo movie in 2018, Han Solo full of easter eggs and with Emilia Clarke in the cast. In addition, Ford has great films in his career such as Blade Runner: The Android Hunter (1982), Blade Runner 2049 and the Indiana Jones feature films, which will win its fifth film and Chris Pratt is rumored to take on the role in the future.