Star Wars: Why Rogue One’s Darth Vader Wasn’t Played By Hayden Christensen | Cinema and series

The actor Hayden Christensenremembered for his role as Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” prequels, explained why he did not play the fearsome Sith again in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”. The star will bring the villain back to life in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, a spin-off of the space saga.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekley, the Canadian spoke about his participation in the saga created by George Lucas and his absence in “Rogue One”.

“ I wasn’t part of any of those conversations. [de la producción] about rogue one . But I loved what they did with it,” Christensen confessed.

The final sequence of Rogue One with Darth Vader is the most acclaimed by Star Wars fans. Photo: Lucasfilm

As some “Star Wars” fans know, who donned the Darth Vader helmet in the film was actor Spencer Wilding, whose voice was provided by James Earl Jones, original performer of “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

“ The character precedes me and has always been a collective effort in many ways. I thought it was brilliant,” said the Canadian.

Poster for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Photo: LucasFilms

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is one of the best, according to fans. Despite low expectations, the first spin-off film in the saga was a success thanks to its important connection to “A New Hope.”

The film starred Felicity Jones and Diego Luna. Near the end, Darth Vader would make an appearance in which he would unleash his full power like never before seen on the big screen.

Hayden Christensen returns in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The actor has anticipated that this young version of Vader will be “very powerful”, so fans can expect a great performance.