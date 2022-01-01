Star wedding, the most anticipated weddings of 2022

2021 saw the most romantic wedding proposals among VIP couples blossom on social media. Apparently, in the Covid era, there is even more desire to swear eternal love. And the stars certainly don’t hold back. Above all, when it comes to organizing dream weddings.

Like what it promises Britney Spears, free and in the smell of orange blossom with the personal trainer Sam Asghari. At his third marriage, the pop princess will dress Versace. They try again Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. After postponing the wedding due to a pandemic, David and Victoria’s eldest son and the actress, daughter of billionaire Nelson, will pronounce the long-awaited “Yes” to New Year. Marriage in sight also for Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. The girls have been dating for two years. To announce the wedding with the screenwriter, was the star of Spencer during a radio interview on Sirius XM. They will also take to the altar in 2022 Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa. After five years together and a daughter, the social proposal has arrived.

Discover (scrolling the gallery below) the most fabulous VIP weddings that will become reality in 2022. From Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker passing through Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas.