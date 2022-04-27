Star witness in case for the murder of Macho Camacho is not in Puerto Rico

The star witness of the Public Ministry in the case for the murder of the former boxer Hector “Macho” Camacho Matias He did not arrive this Tuesday at the Bayamón Court to give his version of what happened on November 20, 2012, because he was under investigation in the United States.

Janet Parra MarketAssistant Prosecutor of the Organized Crime Division of the Justice Departmentdisclosed that the witness William Ojeda Ramos He has not been in Puerto Rico since March 29, the date on which he turned himself in to the authorities in the United States, one day after leaving the Bayamón Prison.

According to the prosecutor, Ojeda Ramos could not appear to sit in the witness chair because he is waiting for a probation revocation hearing to be held, which has been outlined on several occasions, and which is now scheduled for April 29. , which prevented him from traveling to the island.

Justice has refused to make public details of the case for which Ojeda Ramos turned himself in to a federal court. He also did not disclose where the star witness is incarcerated in the United States.

Parra Mercado reiterated in Courtroom 601 before the judge Elmer Rodriguez Diaz his various motions for Ojeda Ramos to testify by videoconference system, to which the lawyers of the five defendants in the case strongly opposed.

After hours of discussion between the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense attorneys over the request that the star witness sit down to speak by videoconference, the judge asked the Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with another witness, to which the defense also objected, raising an argument of exculpatory evidence.

Prosecutor Parra Mercado maintained that a United States court has jurisdiction over Ojeda Ramos to determine whether probation is granted or revoked. She affirmed that, regardless of what is determined in that process, the star witness will be able to travel to Puerto Rico.

“Once (Ojeda Ramos) is sentenced, we can bring him,” Parra Mercado raised in the face of questions from Judge Rodríguez Díaz about efforts to ensure that the testimony is given in person.

Initially, Justice had refused to reveal the identity of his star witness, arguing that he was in danger. That changed on March 29 – the day Ojeda Ramos turned himself in in the United States – when he indicated in a public motion that Ojeda Ramos is the main witness in relation to the complaints.

Those accused of the murder of Camacho Matías and his friend Alberto Mojica Marrero are Wilfredo Rodríguez Rodríguez, Jesús Naranjo Adorno, Joshua Méndez Romero, Luis Ayala García and Juan Figueroa Rivera.

Photo taken in 1983, during one of his triumphs. (Archive)

Macho Camacho, in 1985, enjoying a day in a hotel. (Archive)

In 1985, after having won the fight against José Luis Ramirez. (Archive)

Macho Camacho in a photo taken in 1989. (File/AP)

1993 photo: Macho Camacho in one of his ‘Macho Time’ moments. (Archive)

In 1994, during a press conference prior to his match against Tito Trinidad. (Archive)

In 1997, for his match against Sugar Rey Leonard, Macho Camacho entered the ring dressed as a Roman emperor. (Archive)

Here in a photo from 1999 with his son Héctor Camacho Jr. (File)

During a press conference. (Archive)

In 2005, at the age of 43, he faced a non-title match against Mexican Raúl Muñoz. (File/EFE)

His participation in the reality show Mira Quien Baila (2010) opened the doors for him on the Univisión network. (Archive)

They face charges of conspiracy and first degree murder. Meanwhile, Rodríguez Rodríguez, Ayala García and Méndez Romero also face two accusations of carrying and firing a firearm and one charge of breaching the Law Against Organized Crime and Money Laundering.

The 27 complaints against the five accused were presented by Justice on March 9, after almost ten years of waiting to clarify the case.

The arguments of the defense

Part of the defense of the five defendants, including the graduates George Gordon Y Maya Lopez Mulerorequested that a necessity hearing be held to resolve the controversy over the testimony via videoconference.

“Although a necessity hearing has not been called, this court held a necessity hearing, let that be clear for the record,” Judge Rodríguez Díaz pointed out.

Both Gordon and López Mulero argued that the defense was not informed that the preliminary hearing had turned into one of necessity, to which the judge replied that the court “has not done anything that lacerates the right of any accused.”

Mr. Gordon and other lawyers for the defendants argued that the Prosecutor’s Office did not send them the motions in which they requested that Ojeda Ramos’ testimony be by videoconference.

The prosecutor Parra Mercado assured that the Public Ministry began to take steps to have the star witness available virtually from March 30, but it was not until April 21 that he submitted a motion to hold the hearing by videoconference, when the revocation hearing of Ojeda Ramos was reviewed again.

Prosecutor questions first witness

At 4:44 pm, the judge asked again which witnesses were present in court. The Prosecutor’s Office called five, including Maria Matthias, mother of the murdered former boxer. Judge Rodríguez Díaz swore in the five witnesses.

The preliminary hearing in the case against five defendants for the murder of Camacho Matías began after 5:00 pm with the testimony of a police officer who arrived at the scene where the former boxer’s body was shot, inside a auto.

The agent Jesus Moraleswho at the time of the crime was assigned to the Bayamón Norte Precinct, detailed in the courtroom that he responded to a detonation alert on PR-167.

There, he testified that he found several people crowded together, a Mustang vehicle with the driver’s side door open, the bullet-ridden body of a man on the ground and Camacho Matías wounded by a bullet in the passenger seat.

“The vehicle was found with the driver’s door open, that driver’s door was found with blood, and the gunshot wounded man (Camacho) inside, facing forward, with his belt and his mouth full of blood downwards”, Agent Morales narrated.

The interrogation of the prosecutor Parra Mercado was interrupted on several occasions by the constant objections of the defense lawyers, to which the judge declared inadmissible. At one point, the witness indicated that she moved into a pursuit in the Cataño area, where he alleged that she observed a vehicle. The defense did not establish which car it was referring to.

On November 20, 2012, Camacho Matías was in the passenger side of a car and was waiting for his friend, Mojica Marrero, after leaving the Azuquita business on PR-167, when unknown individuals approached the vehicle and opened fire on both of them. .

Mojica Marrero died at the scene, while Camacho Matías, who was champion in three divisions of the main boxing organizations, died four days later at the Centro Médico hospital in Río Piedras.

The parties agreed to continue the work of the preliminary hearing –including the cross-examination of agent Morales and the face-to-face assistance of the star witness– on June 1, 8 and 10, at 1:00 pm, in the Court of Bayamón.