Starbucks, Amazon and Google now have worker unions

It’s one thing to belong to Amazon’s management elite, or to the business or tech development teams, where you get company stock as part of your salary, tasty bonuses, and you can work from home, in slippers and a T-shirt. And it is quite another to work as a delivery man. The “red lady” earns at a large Silicon Valley company the same low salary as at any other company.

(You may be interested: Easter ceremonies can now also be seen on TikTok; show your aunt)

Amazon’s newly formed union in Staten Island, New York, could mark a milestone in the giant e-commerce company’s labor history, if its example is followed elsewhere. The union is proposing to raise workers’ wages to $30 an hour and get longer breaks. For several years there have been bitter labor disputes between the company and its logistics workers, including strikes in the United States and Europe.

Silicon Valley, the American tech miracle, was supposed to bury the history of unionism, by virtue of the new corporate culture that characterizes tech companies who were born in that part of California: free food, childcare in the building, a gym, casual clothing and other novelties that generated loyalty to the companies and an irrepressible aspiration to work there. But the outcome was different. Trade union struggles appeared and are growing rapidly, especially in the last five years. Not only motivated by salary claims but also related to exhausting working hours or the well-known problems of racial or gender discrimination, as well as sexual harassment.

And it’s not just about the aspirations of staff further down the organizational ladder. Mid-level employees finally chose to unionize. Since January of last year, there has been a workers’ union for Alphabet (the company that owns Google), with more than 800 members, including some software engineers and programmers, data center operators, research scientists and temporary workers.

(See also: Do you remember the popular ‘Tamagotchi’? It will return recharged and in the form of an app)

It’s a small union, considering Alphabet has 135,000 employees, but some small victories have already been scored, such as overturning the suspension of an employee who spoke ill of her colleagues or protecting employees who criticized the company. Before the creation of this union, in 2018, Google employees had managed to get the company to end a contract to provide military infrastructure for the Donald Trump government. Employees, even at the highest level, objected to Google collaborating with a government and a project that ran counter to corporate philosophy. In that same year, they also carried out a work stoppage to combat sexual harassment and discrimination in the company.

Tesla is the company of billionaire Elon Musk, today the richest man in the world. His electric cars cause a sensation and he is one of the most disruptive and innovative companies in the global technology industry, but the workers in his factories denounce that he earns less than the workers of Ford and General Motors, traditional automotive industries. Against the pressure that Musk and top managers made, it was finally possible to create union organizations in the company.

Read Also













The ‘big tech’, despite their huge profits, sometimes decide to cut benefits or massive layoffs, to adjust the numbers when shareholders ask for results. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced last week reductions in several benefits, including free laundry, free parking and reductions in the possibility of eating free in the company’s dining rooms, due to changes in dinner hours.

In the public perception in countries like Colombia, accustomed to lacking such benefits, this news could be insignificant, but the cuts have caused discomfort in the United States, just when it was learned that the company spent 26.8 million dollars last year alone on the travel and security of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Starbucks, the North American coffee giant, was also in the news for the creation last week of a new union in its most emblematic store in New York, which joins other unions already existing in the company. The association is led by a group of baristas, who want to make their crucial role in the success of the brand felt.