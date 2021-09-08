Starbucks and McDonald’s accept Bitcoin in El Salvador

The global fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) and the multinational coffee shop Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have begun to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a payment method, but only in El Salvador.

What happened

Tuesday was the day El Salvador’s Bitcoin law went into effect, officially making BTC legal tender in the country.

Aaron van Wirdum, a reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, shared the experience of “paying for breakfast with Bitcoin” with his Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Similarly, some videos with QR codes scanned to pay directly with Bitcoin at one of Starbucks’ stores in El Salvador also surfaced on Twitter on the same day.

Photo: Athar Khan on Unsplash

