Starbucks and McDonald’s accept Bitcoin in El Salvador

The global fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) and the multinational coffee shop Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) have begun to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a payment method, but only in El Salvador.

What happened

Tuesday was the day El Salvador’s Bitcoin law went into effect, officially making BTC legal tender in the country.

Aaron van Wirdum, a reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, shared the experience of “paying for breakfast with Bitcoin” with his Twitter followers on Tuesday.

Just walked into a McDonald’s in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no. But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I’m enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U – Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) September 7, 2021

Similarly, some videos with QR codes scanned to pay directly with Bitcoin at one of Starbucks’ stores in El Salvador also surfaced on Twitter on the same day.

Starbucks accepting #bitcoin as payment in El Salvador

Photo: Athar Khan on Unsplash