Starbucks: employee protects a teenager with a message in a glass – USA – International

You may think that every employee is focused on getting their job done regardless of what’s going on around them, but the truth is that they pay more attention to their surroundings than you think.

This is verified by an employee of the Starbucks coffee shop, who was concerned about the situation that one of the clients was experiencing in Texas, United States.

Brandy Roberson, the girl’s mother, reported through her Facebook that her teenage daughter was studying in one of those cafeterias when a man approached her and began to make conversation.

“She was sitting alone at her desk studying and this man came over and noticed what she was studying and wanted to talk to her about it. He, I think, just got really loud and animated about it.”, the mother wrote.

Noticing the strange behavior of the man and remembering that the woman had initially entered the premises alone, one of the local baristas gave the teenager a glass of chocolate that another customer had not claimed. But the gesture did not go unnoticed, since the following sentence was written on the glass: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you need it, take off the lid of the cup”.

According to Roberson, the situation did not escalate, since the girl did not remove the lid and assured the store staff that she felt safe in that situation. However, they kept an eye on what was going on the entire time she was at Starbucks.

“How grateful I am to people who care about others! Thanks to the Starbucks team at Staples, ”said the mother of the minor in her publication, which has already reached more than 90,000 likes.

According to data from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC), 91 percent of victims of rape and other sexual assaults in the United States are women. In addition, 30 percent of them were in their teens when they were raped (between 11 and 17 years old).

In addition, during the pandemic, One in three women worldwide has experienced street harassment.according to an Ipsos study, for L’Oréal Paris.

