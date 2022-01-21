Starbucks in Italy, from the palms in the Duomo to the closures. The revenge of Italian coffee – Corriere.it

From the center of Milan to the outskirts. From the magnificence of the megastore in Piazza Cordusio to the simplicity of the service stations. While on January 20 the Starbucks inaugurates in the Q8 station of Erbusco, in the heart of Franciacorta, in the province of Brescia, news arrives that one of the cafes that the siren chain opened in July 2019 between via Turati and via Cavalieri, in Milan, will not reopen its doors. Same situation for the Porta Romana shop: permanent closure has already been reported on Google. Fault of the pandemic and the collapse of tourists under the Madunina and a consequent decline in turnover (in 2020 alone, the year in which we were all overwhelmed by Covid, Starbucks Italy srl lost as much as 44.28%, with 6.18 million of earnings, compared to 11 million in 2019).

The setback In short, it took only a handful of years for Starbucks’ triumphal march in Italy to come to a halt. Of course, Covid gave the final blow, but perhaps the Milanese, beyond the pandemic, in the end perhaps the cup of coffee in the bar downstairs continued to suffice. The Starbucks problem is actually generalized, at least in Europe. Already in 2018, a major restructuring had seen around 100 coffee shop sales in the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Spain to the Mexican company Alsea.



From the controversy over palm trees to the 2-hour queue in front of the store The grotesque controversies that arose around the palm trees and banana trees that the American giant had planted in the flowerbed of Piazza Duomo, after winning the municipal tender and to present itself to the city in grand style, seem now so far away – but it was only February 2017 . We still remember the vandal raids shouting “only the camels are missing and it seems Africa” ​​and the carnival staged at Palazzo Marino by Forza Italia, Lega and Fratelli d’Italia who showed up in the classroom with helmets of bananas for groped to give a political-ethnic meaning to the choices of the architect who had designed the flower beds. Then, finally a year and a half later, it was September 2018, the grand opening of the megastore in Piazza Cordusio. With a lot of mileage lines of Milanese and tourists who entered quotas. “Two hours in line for a Starbucks coffee? But not even if they pay me! “, Wrote on social networks, the then Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini, at the time when he collected consent on the web with the same speed with which Starbucks roasts coffee beans in Cordusio: 180 kg per Now.

The return on investment is negative Because right there, in the Cordusio store, is the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, the huge roastery that cost 50 million euros between the plant and improvements. To house the former post office building, which Starbucks paid out 240 million for the renovation. This is where the coffee is roasted for other European shops as well. No American, at least as far as quality is concerned, even if Report, in one of its inquiries, found the mermaid coffee better than the Neapolitan one. And prices adjust accordingly, bringing Starbucks into the upper-middle range of the coffee shop market. The Frappuccino starts at 4.50 euros. So much is the drink of milk, coffee and ice abundantly loaded with sugar with a sprinkling of vanilla or cocoa. In short, not exactly the daily coffee break at the Milanese bar, at least for the price. However, this did not prevent the American chain, after the first opening, from inaugurating another ten stores in the Lombard capital (managed not by the parent company, but by a company belonging to the Percassi group). A breakthrough in the land of coffee was the goal. Missed. According to data published by Cerved, the Roi (return on investment) of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery was negative by 34% in 2019 and 30 in 2020. Thus, the ailing experience of the Cordusio mega store will bring the new CEO, Kevin Johnson , to suspend the opening of this type of coffee shop all over the world.

The green turning point Today in Milan (for now) only the premises of Cordusio, corso Vercelli, via Durini, via Restelli, Garibaldi and Central station resist. And while one of the effects of the energy price increases hits the coffee cup, which touches 1.50 euros, Starbucks tries to look at the service stations. The style of the Starbucks Drive Thru in the Q8 station in Erbusco is that of all the other clubs in the group, but we are far from the magnificence of Cordusio. And to reduce the cost, the coffee in the home made version has a special price: for those who bring the cup from home, a discount of 20 cents. It is said that it is done for the planet, which is greener …

