Starbucks struggling to take Italy? Two premises closed in Milan (but opened in Oriocenter)

The brand, which arrived in Italy thanks to Percassi, suffered the backlash of the pandemic and the maxi investment in Milan Cordusio struggles

A couple of months after the Bergamo opening of a store in Oriocenter, it turns out that the American coffee giant Starbucks is not having a great time. At least in Italy, where the brand has landed thanks to the fundamental partnership of the Percassi Group, led by the president of Atalanta.

In Milan, the city chosen as the base for the brand’s Italian landing, two Starbucks stores have closed their doors: those in Turati and Porta Romana. Instead, the clubs in corso Vercelli, via Durini, via Restelli, Garibaldi and Stazione Centrale are holding their own, but above all the one in Cordusio, the local flag of Starbucks in Italy, which to tell the truth is not really a “bar” like the others, rather a Starbucks Reserve Roastery, that is a real roaster that produces coffee (in a continuous cycle, roasts about 3.5 tons of coffee a day) and supplies it to various other places in the city. A huge investment of 240 million euros just to recover the beautiful former post office building in Milan.

But holding on doesn’t mean going well. The portal Tag43 sifted through the company’s financial statements and offered a not-so-brilliant picture of Starbucks’ performance in Italy, also (if not above all) due to the pandemic: from the 11 million earnings obtained by Starbucks Italy srl in 2019, it passed to “only” 6.18 million in 2020, a decline of 44.28 percent. The Milanese clubs of Turati and Porta Romana are therefore the first victims of this important drop in revenue. But even the maxi roasting of Cordusio is not doing great numbers. And here the pandemic has to do only up to a certain point.

The revenues from the classic “bar” activity of the restaurant are not the best: there is a lack of loyalty and the products offered are often considered too expensive by the average user. This is because, objectively and beyond commonplaces, the coffee produced by the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan has a high quality, even better (at least according to a 2019 survey, which had caused much discussion, of the program Report) than that of many Neapolitan coffees of well-known brands in the sector, such as Gambrinus. It is therefore obvious that a higher price is required for quality. Fortunately, to balance the situation a bit, there is the roasting business in the narrower sense, which had a turnover of 22 million in 2019 and 18 million in 2020. However, the data relating to the return on investment of the Starbucks Reserve remains Roastery in Milan still has an important minus sign: in 2019 -34 percent and -30 percent in 2020.

In short, the situation is not exactly rosy. It will be necessary to see if Starbucks will be able to resist in this pandemic phase, less pronounced but still present, and if once things go smoothly again the numbers will grow again, or if the investment in Italy will really prove to be a hole in the water, as so many had predicted. After all, we are still the country of espresso coffee (which just today, January 21, was a candidate for Unesco’s intangible heritage of humanity).

Meanwhile, the brand has certainly focused on less “pharaonic” investments, in Italy as in the rest of the world: the latest openings of the brand were a store in Arese inside a Mondadori bookshop, the “kiosk” in Oriocenter and the drive through of Erbusco, the latest arrival. At the same time, the new CEO of the group has decided to suspend the opening of other Reserve Roasteries around the world.