StarCraft 3 can become reality thanks to Xbox, there is a clue

Starcraft 3 could be reality, the dream of millions of gamers and RTS enthusiasts now seems closer to reality.

There are video games that are not just pastimes, on the contrary. Titles that, thanks to their excellent quality and unique characteristics, manage to impress themselves in the history of the medium and beyond, transforming the genre to which they belong. In this sense, we can only enroll a video game giant such as Starcraft 2. The title in question, launched in the distant past July 27, 2010, had an extraordinary success, so much so that it dictated the rules regarding the genre RTS.

Although it has been supported continuously over the years by Blizzard, and has had important subsequent chapters such as Heart of the Sworm (2013) And Legacy of the Dark Void (2015), users have been hoping for a Starcraft 3 for a long time. And now something could really move.

Now that Xbox he bought Activision-Blizzard, many hope that all the IPs of the huge group led by Robert Kotick (at least until the acquisition of Microsoft is official) will see new light, in this sense excellent news. And there are so many who would like to see a sequel to Jim Raynor’s adventure, or at least a sequel set in the complex and spectacular universe of the game.

Starcraft 3, something could move thanks to the purchase of Xbox

In short, everyone wants Starcraft 3, after what has been almost 7 years of total stalemate on the part of Activision-Blizzard, minor updates aside. In short, it looks like a dying IP, like Battlefield 2042.

One fan in particular wrote directly to Mike Ybarra, head of the Starcraft project at Activision-Blizzard. The player shared a small video of the game, writing: “Please save Starcraft!“.

Mike Ybarra’s answer was enigmatic to say the least, but it is lighting the hopes of many. With a simple smile, in fact, it is hoped that something is already starting to move to lay the foundations of a programming that can culminate in a highly anticipated sequel. And that the fans deserve.