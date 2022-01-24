StarCraft III in development on PC and Xbox Series X / S? Mike Ybarra wants to ‘save’ the series

After publishing the open letter in which he illustrated the future of Blizzard together with Microsoft, the exponent of the company Mike Ybarra returns to social networks and, with a simple but eloquent emote, unleashes the enthusiasm of StarCraft fans for the fate of this noble IP as part of the Xbox family.

The boss of Blizzard Entertainment has in fact seized the opportunity offered him by a fan of the iconic StarCraft strategic saga to offer what, in light of Microsoft’s thunderous news that buys Activision, has been read by fans as the confirmation of the return of this IP in the future.

From the columns of her personal Twitter profile, Ybarra responded with theemote of a smiley face to a message addressed to him by those who, acting as spokespersons for the thoughts of the fans, ask him to “save StarCraft, please!”. The social initiative of the head of Blizzard, of course, does not provide exhaustive information on the actual development of StarCraft III or even less on its exclusive nature for PC and Xbox Series X / S, but it was enough for the community to cheer knowing that Ybarra does not makes a secret of “wanting to save” this historic intellectual property.

Net of the speculations of fans on the future of StarCraft, the network continues to discuss the actual scope of this historic agreement which, once finalized, will lead to the entry of all Activision subsidiaries (and their respective IPs) in the Xbox Games. Studios. Of particular interest is this infographic on the 60 Xbox games in the future of Microsoft Gaming created by a user of the XboxEra forum by reconstructing all the most reliable news and rumors about the titles currently in development at the subsidiaries (current and future) of Microsoft.