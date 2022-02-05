Starfield follows in the footsteps of Skyrim, new trailer coming soon for a rumor – Nerd4.life

Starfield would be following in the footsteps of Skyrimor at least this would be Bethesda’s idea in terms of promoting its new title, with a new one trailer probably coming on February 23rd.

If you have read our special on what we know about Starfield and his universe, you will know that the expectations in respect of this intellectual property are very highall the more so after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda.

Well, the parallel with Skyrim would not be accidental: Todd Howard and his collaborators would like to communicate to fans that this new project enjoys the same importance and will prove to be equally rich and prestigious.

In this regard, you will remember that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was shown with a surprise trailer on February 23, 2011, and it is precisely this event that Bethesda would like to try to repeat with the new video by Starfield.

However, immediately after we will attend the Phil Spencer’s award ceremony at the DICE Awards with an introductory speech by Todd Howard, and the occasion could also prove important to reveal something about the game.

We reiterate: at the moment it is a simple rumor on 4chan, but we must consider that the first ones arrived from that platform leak of Starfield and turned out legitimatetherefore, the possibility exists that this theory is also well founded.