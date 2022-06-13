Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Kojima… Xbox promises a year of fire

On the occasion of its Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft’s gaming branch has made plenty of announcements. No less than 30 games were presented and will come to animate consoles and PC in the next 12 months, a good part of which is expected on the Xbox Game Pass.

The next 12 months are going to be daunting if you have an Xbox Series X⎮S console, a Windows PC or even a mobile device. And especially if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you won’t know where to turn.

Sunday evening, on the occasion of its Xbox-Bethesda Games Showcase, Microsoft’s gaming branch unveiled its roadmap for the coming year. And the least we can say is that it will be loaded. No less than 30 games have been announced for 2022 and 2023 with the promise that they will all be available within less than a year – but without many specific release dates. There will be something for everyone, from very ambitious blockbusters to original indie games.

Starfield, the ultra ambitious

Bethesda pulled out all the stops by opening and closing the conference, like last year. And with two highly anticipated games. To start with red fall, already postponed to 2023 and which undoubtedly justified Arkane Austin’s choice to give himself a little more time to refine everything. The cooperative shooter plays the card of the mysterious environment, tinged with a little humor and a lot of vampires to eliminate with multiple weapons as well as a little strategy.

But it is with the future blockbuster from Xbox Game Studios, Starfield, that the American giant has hit hard. For 15 minutes, way One more thing…Todd Howard, the game’s artistic director, came to amaze the spectators with gameplay in breathtaking environments, and to demonstrate the strengths of this game, which is the most ambitious ever created by Bethesda.

It must be said that this role-playing game promises to do everything: shooting, exploration through a hundred solar systems and thousands of different planets, quest galore in very large worlds, customization to the maximum of his hero, but also the right to design his own ship and choose his crew.

Bethesda’s first original game in 25 years will be a while away, but it promises a boundless ride in which you play as a Constellation Miner, a group of explorers out in search of rare artifacts across the galaxy.

And Bethesda has also distinguished itself with future game expansions. First of all, Fallout 76 — Expeditions: The Pitt will take players (for free) beyond Appalachia, to a region in conflict where they will have to complete missions (September 2022). The Elder Scrolls Online is enriched by High Isle (June 21 — Xbox One and Xbox Series X⎮S), a new area of ​​Tamriel, the Systres archipelago, to defend the heritage of the Bretons.

Forza Motorosport returns to ray tracing

On the big announcement side, Xbox presented Forza Motorsport, the first next-gen installment in the franchise. And Turn 10 Studios has put the gum to show the first footage captured in-game, for options like gameplay. Whereas in Forza Horizon 5the addition of ray tracing was extremely limited to the garage, Motorsport will make the bodies shine on the tracks. Vehicles that are much more realistic thanks to improved physics on the tracks, management of the weather and the time of day that will have impacts in the race, or even a plethora of options to enhance the generational leap of the ‘immersion.

Forza Motorsport will also arrive in 2023 on the latest consoles and Windows PCs. Forza Horizon 5 will benefit from July 19 from an extension concocted by the Hot Wheels brand which has modeled its famous circuit ramps in the game.

Another house game created a surprise: Minecraft Legends. The famous game from Mojang Studios continues to attract millions of players, especially with its Education version and its evolutions. It is now available in an action and strategy version to offer a goal for the creation of this strange universe.

Note that the vast majority of games presented during the Xbox-Bethesda Showcase will be available as soon as they are released in the Xbox Game Pass. Many are from Xbox Game Studios, but not only. Thereby, Naraka: Bladepoint joins the subscription gaming service on June 23. The PC game is coming to console for the first time with its action-adventure Battle Royale that can accommodate up to 60 players simultaneously, and its millions of players already conquered by its sword fights as well as its very vast world.

Kojima invites himself to Xbox

Among the little finds out of the Xbox bag, we note Ara: History Untolda historical turn-based PC strategy game, a mix of SimCity, Civilization or even Humankind, or even Ark II which will see Vin Diesel confront dinosaurs during 2023. Also to follow the intriguing As Dusk falls, an interactive drama that can be played solo or up to 8 in co-op (July 19). It presents itself as a story with a very assertive graphic touch and where your choices will have an impact on the history of this family with its problems and its desires. Sense of sacrifice, resilience, but also betrayal and questioning about sound are on the program for this little gem that looks like an independent film.

Another game to watch closely, Penance (November 2022) that we owe to the Obsidian studio (Grounded, The Outer Worlds, Pillars of Eternity). The story of Andreas Maler, an itinerant artist of the 16th century, who finds himself in spite of himself involved in a series of murders for a quarter of a century. It’s up to you to investigate, but be careful of your choices, which will have consequences for the town and its inhabitants.

But the biggest surprise was probably announced by Phil Spencer himself. After proclaiming his love for Japanese games, presented Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, an action-fantasy game that we owe to Team Ninja (nioh) and the arrival of three games personas in the Game Pass, the boss of Xbox gave way to… Hideo Kojima. The dad of Metal Gear or more recently death stranding announced an exclusive partnership for a game that it promises will be revolutionary, leveraging the power of the cloud and other technologies. And we understand better why, in the past, Spencer had appeared with the Kojima Productions mascot on his back…

Surprises from elsewhere

It was thought that the galaxy of studios in the bosom of Xbox would prevent announcements from third-party publishers during conferences at X. Almost nothing happened. But the few “outsiders” were rightly so.

To Plague Tale Requiem will not be an Xbox exclusive, but Asobo Studios, behind too flight simulator which offers a free update Halo for walks in space (available) and a DLC in November for its 40th anniversary, has a special place in the heart of the American manufacturer. So the French game split a few images of its trip to the south of France before its arrival by the end of the year on Xbox, PC, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Amicia, Hugo and the rats are well and truly back.

Xbox has also announced a partnership with Riot Games to bring to Game Pass (consoles and cloud gaming) the most famous PC and mobile titles from the publisher, League of Legends and Runeterra at Valorant Passing by wild rift. All with the full benefits on PC and mobile. But we will still have to wait until next winter.

Note that the final version of Grounded will arrive in September, just before high on Lifea completely crazy FPS whose trailer signed by the creator of Rick & Morty (Squanch Games) has been talked about a lot with its quirky tone.

Whether Diablo IV (2023) has long unveiled its new class, the necromancer capable of raising an army of the dead, it also lingered on its specificities: cross-play and cross-progression on Xbox and Windows PC for this action RPG with the most of 150 dungeons.

One of the few games presented this Sunday that will not appear in the Xbox Game Pass when it is released, just like Overwatch 2 (October 4). But the latter will be free for all.

For 90 minutes, Xbox was nevertheless able to convey its message in the clearest way: the Games Pass is the essential service, beyond the consoles. It intends to offer all kinds of experiences, gameplay for all tastes, mobile gaming with top partners like Riot and upcoming cloud concepts with Kojima. And to put the idea in everyone’s head by looking at the list of upcoming games: why miss out?

