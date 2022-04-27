Starfield is an Xbox and PC game

Games

There are still a few months ahead for the long-awaited, Starfield, to hit the market. This is the game the team is currently working on and the one they should have ready by the end of this year, as planned for Xbox and PC. On this it seems that there are no changes, the game has confirmed its launch since Microsoft bought Bethesda for Xbox and compatible consoles, in addition, will be a launch game on Xbox Game Pass.

With Starfield, the company made sure of a big hit by the end of this year and things haven’t changed too much, except for a delay (we hope not) in a few months we’ll be able to enjoy a game that promises to be impressively vast and unmatched by anything else. what we have seen in other games on the market.

Starfield only for Xbox and PC

Although it is something that almost everyone knows, the game is being developed exclusively for Xbox and PC, this means that it will not be released on other platforms and if you want to play it, it will have to be on one of these two. The Bethesda subsidiary in Spain has reconfirmed this point through social networks, reiterating the exclusivity of the game by Microsoft for PC and Xbox.

Starfield will be available next November, specifically, on November 11, 2022.

