Starfield is delayed to 2023, the new game from creators Skyrim

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Image for article titled Starfield, the new game from the creators of Skyrim and Fallout, is delayed until 2023

Image: Bethesda.

Bad news for fans of video games, science fiction and the huge and immersive worlds that are usually created by the studios responsible for sagas like The Elder Scrolls Y fallout (from Fallout 3). The new game of Bethesda, Starfieldhas been delayed until next year 2023.

Originally, the Bethesda studios had in their plans to close the year in a big way with the launch of Starfield in November 2023, however, the company has announced that this game will not arrive until sometime in the first half of 2023. redfallthe promising vampire action game from the studios of arkane (part of Bethesda, or rather its parent company ZeniMax), has also been pushed back to the same date.

According to him release:

“The Arkane Austin teams (redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to make sure you, the gamers, get the best version of them.”

A delay to work further on a title and release it with the least amount of issues or bugs possible is completely understandable, although it is still a pity that we have to wait longer for a game as promising as this. However, it shouldn’t surprise us; after all, it’s May and we still have seen very little of the game as for a release in November.

Starfield Y redfall They arrive during the first half of 2023 on Xbox Series X / S and PC. After this delay, I wonder when we will see The Elder Scrolls VI.

