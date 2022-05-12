Starfield is ‘pretty awesome’ according to actor Stephen Ford

Starfield, the new open world RPG from Bethesda Softworks that will take us into space, is one of the most anticipated projects this year. Even though to this day we still haven’t been able to see a gameplay extended that delves into its universe and game mechanics, which has all the ballots to be revealed in the first place during the celebration of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, those responsible trust its quality. Composer Inon Zur assures that Starfield is the project “more ambitious” he has worked on, while Emil Pagliarulo, lead designer, thinks the team is up to something “special” and, recently, the actor Stephen Ford has commented that it is “Pretty impressive”.

nah it’s pretty awesome Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) May 10, 2022

Ford, who is rumored to be part of the main voice cast of Starfield for having insinuated it on several occasions, he has appealed for calm through his account Twitter staff (via Gaming Bolt) to reassure a fan who was showing some concern about the state the game might be released in. The user points out that we must take into account that, in addition to the fact that we have not yet been able to see a gameplay as such, Bethesda has a long history of bringing titles to market with a somewhat neglected technical section and with numerous bugs that can cause game performance issues and even unexpected crashes that can corrupt save data.

Starfield could receive a beta in the summer

At the end of last month we echoed a statement from an anonymous developer who worked alongside the team at Starfield which said, in addition to the fact that the engine in which the title is being developed is not the most appropriate, that a beta could arrive this summer. If true, the beta will arrive shortly after the presentation that, predictably, we will see in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?