Starfield: Tom Cruise would have an important role in the Bethesda game

The rumors about it Starfield they have been happening at an intense pace lately, and they don’t seem to stop. Indeed, after the announcement of 2019, we received very little information on the new Bethesda game, and fans are hungry for something new. After some images that have never found official confirmation, today comes a new rumor that instantly straightens the ears of fans around the world.

According to a rumor that is going crazy on the web in these moments, it would seem that Tom Cruise is involved in Starfield in some way. A move, that of Bethesda, which in this way reminds us of what happened with Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077. The rumor starts from a user who shared a post on the subreddit dedicated to the various rumors and leaks that runs on the net daily.

According to the user who posted the rumor, some anonymous Bethesda insiders have claimed that the American team has been in contact with actor Tom Cruise for propose him a role within Starfield. In support of this thesis, a tweet published by Bethesda itself in 2018 was also pulled out, within which the actor was explicitly asked if he wanted to take part in the next project of the team.

Hey @TomCruise, we’re huge fans. Loved your take on Oblivion and now Fallout. Want to get a head start on our next thing? #Callme. – Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 26, 2018

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, at the moment we have very few certainties about Starfield, and for now none of these rumors that are taking place on the web have never been confirmed directly by Bethesda. This means that, as usual in these cases, our advice is to take this latest rumor about the space title with due attention. Of course, if Tom Cruise really gets a part in the next Bethesda game, it’ll be curious to see how we will be able to interact with the well-known actor US.