Starfield will be dubbed in many languages, but not in Italian

It is the first time in twenty-five years that Bethesda Game Studios will jump into something other than The Elder Scrolls and from Fallout: we are obviously talking about Starfield, the space adventure that will debut theNovember 11, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X.

The game, had already been anticipated by the developers and we told you about it in our exhaustive recap, wants to make you live a real epic among the stars, leading to reflect also on existential themes. In doing so, however, will give up the dubbing in Italian.

The news comes from Starfield’s official Steam page, which you can see at this link, from which we learn that Bethesda Softworks – barring surprises – does not plan any dubbing in our language for its next title.

Previously, in fact, games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion they had come up with voices in English only, but The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had the voices in Italian, as well as Fallout 4.

By consulting the Steam page of the game, we learn that in our language Starfield will have interface and subtitles, but not the rumors. On the other hand, it will be dubbed in:

English

French

German

Spanish

Japanese.

Other languages ​​in which texts and subtitles will be available will also be Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese.

Bethesda recently pointed out that, having scheduled its release, Starfield it is obviously his top priority: for this reason, the recommendation is to make yourself comfortable for quite a while, if you are among those who are waiting for The Elder Scrolls VI.

The space epic, on the other hand, will inherit from the illustrious previous franchises led by Todd Howard the strong player expression, allowing for great customizations and asking you to find your place in a universe where you will travel in different scenarios populated by equally heterogeneous NPCs.

Bethesda, being part of Xbox after the billion dollar acquisition, also pointed out that Starfield is expected only on PC and Xbox Series X and S consoles. However, a release on PlayStation 5 is not planned. On the other hand, the game will also be included in the Game Pass subscription from day-one, exactly eleven years after the launch of Skyrim.