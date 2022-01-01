Starfield wishes a good 2022 with a new space image from Bethesda – Nerd4.life

Bethesda has decided to celebrate the new year by wishing a happy 2022 with a new one image from Starfield, the long-awaited sci-fi RPG expected for November 11, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X | S that continues to show itself with a dropper.

Also in this case it is not a screenshot but an artwork, that is an image that serves above all to illustrate the style and atmospheres sought by the game, which in this case recall the most classic science fiction: in the fascinating illustration we see one glimpse of space seen from the surface of an ice-covered alien planet.

In the background a nebula, while in a corner of the image a vehicle evidently specialized in the exploration of the most inaccessible surfaces is visible, with two astronauts contemplating the panorama: “Dedicated to a year full of discoveries“, reads the message attached to the artwork.

Therefore, the teasers on Starfield continue after the image on the mysterious caves to be explored that was released a few days ago, while yesterday some alleged assets emerged from an old build of the Bethesda RPG.

In the meantime, we look forward to one presentation real Starfield, for which Bethesda has decided to aim for the spring of 2022, probably in the period of E3: as happened also for Fallout 4 and other titles of the company, it seems that Todd Howard and associates intend to show the I play in depth only near the actual exit.