Starhotels gets its hands on the historic Hotel Gabrielli in Venice

Big shot of Starhotels. The Florentine group, which in terms of turnover is the first in Italy to have a national capital and is headed by Elisabetta Fabri, puts in its portfolio one of the most famous hotels in Venice, the historic Hotel Gabrielli, built in 1856 and whose ownership and management belong to the family Perkhofer since its opening. Hotel Gabrielli enters the catalog in the Starhotels Collezione offer, which in Venice already boasts the Splendid Venice located between Rialto and San Marco,

The Hotel Gabrielli stands out for its unique location: located on Riva degli Schiavoni, a short distance from Piazza San Marco, it boasts breathtaking views of the island of San Giorgio Maggiore and the basin of San Marco. Embellished with a 14th-century Venetian-style façade, Hotel Gabrielli occupies three historic buildings and consists of 69 rooms and suites and 7 serviced apartments. It includes a large garden of about 600 square meters, a private dock, internal courtyards, SPA, terrace with a view, a hall appreciated by Venetians for their parties and a varied catering offer.

The hotel will become part of the Starhotels Collezione portfolio thanks to a property rental agreement. “The Perkhofer family has entrusted the management of the Starhotels hotel, which will carry on its tradition – explains the Florentine hotel group – The passing of the baton with Starhotels was a choice strongly desired by the property, which places great trust in the group in which rediscover the common values ​​of a historically family business “.

The hotel is currently closed due to a major renovation. The restructuring already started has a value of more than 20 million euros. The hotel will reopen in the summer of 2023 as a 5-star hotel.

“If there is a destination that represents the great beauty and resilience of Italy, this is Venice”, commented Elisabetta Fabri, president and CEO of Starhotels, who is suffering like the whole tourism sector the two years of Covid. “For this reason, I am very happy to announce the further growth of our collection of luxury hotels with the historic Hotel Gabrielli, a jewel that has belonged to the same family since 1856 and has now chosen to entrust its management to Starhotels. It is a reason of honor for us to have been selected from many international hotel groups and I am sure that we will give new life to the structure by achieving extraordinary performances, which is what distinguishes the Starhotels management “.

The Florentine group Starhotels is a leader in the upscale and upper-upscale & luxury segments, with 30 hotels located in the heart of the best Italian destinations as well as London, Paris and New York, for a total of over 4,200 rooms. The Starhotels Collezione are located in Florence, London, Milan, New York, Paris, Rome, Saturnia, Siena, Trieste, Venice and Vicenza. The Starhotels Premium are in Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Parma, Rome, Saronno and Turin. The group is controlled by Elisabetta Fabri, daughter of the founder, who has not long closed a long dispute with her stepbrother, reaching an agreement with him and liquidating his majority stake.