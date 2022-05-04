Staring at the sun can be very dangerous: eye damage is irreparable | Here’s what can happen to your eyes

Staring directly into the sun, as almost everyone knows, can be a great danger to our eyesight. Yet still many are unaware of the real risks that are incurred if we are not careful, but above all what are the real consequences for our health.

The sun is an important source of well-being, it stimulates the production of Vitamin D and melanin, which are very important for skin and bones.

It also helps fight many inflammations, and stimulates endorphins and serotonin – the hormones of happiness.

In addition to the many advantages, there are on the other hand some risks due to incorrect sun exposure. Specifically, the damage todirect action of the sun on the eyes, they can go even deeper, and in some cases even permanent. Solar radiation is made up of visible light, radio waves, X-rays, infrared and ultraviolet. Exposure to the latter without protection appears to be the major cause of aging of the skin, eyes, and even the development of cataracts.

In our eyes there are lenses that, upon contact with the sun, concentrate the light in a point of the retina, risking damage to even blindness. The consequences of prolonged exposure can occur even after many hours, because it does not give any warning signs such as pain.

In the event that the sun’s rays reach the retina, in particular in the central area called the macula, the lesions can be permanent. There “Phototraumatic maculopathy” is the name of the damage to the retina which unfortunately cannot be cured. The macula is the region of the retina that makes us read, drive, etc. A major loss, which can totally change a person’s life.

The advice therefore, to avoid running into these risks, is to remember first of all that sunglasses do not prevent damage from direct contact with the sun. So if we want to enjoy a suggestive one solar eclipseit is advisable wear welding masksto protect 13 or 14. While in the rest of the year, remember to never look the sun “in the face”, even if we wear dark glasses.