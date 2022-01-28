Stark Varg. Sold 1,000 electric MX in 24 hours

Lto Varg, if he keeps the promises of the Stark, he is able to solve so many problems of motocross bikes because they are silent and ecological. But beyond that they also offer incredible possibilities (for traditional bikes). First of all, for example, you can choose which motor to use with a simple touch. Because thanks to electronics the Varg’s powerplant promises to replicate the performance and curve of two or four strokes of different displacements, from 125 to 650 cc. In short, it is like putting a motorcycle in the garage with a dozen different engines to use according to our preparation or the mood of the day.

For the more demanding then it is possible to configure the power curve, the engine brake, the traction control and even the throttle response. And the weight? Thanks to the use of advanced materials such as magnesium, carbon fiber and aerospace aluminum, the weight is contained around 110 kg, comparable to that of a 450cc petrol engine.

The Stark Varg costs 11.900 euro on www.starkfuture.com.