Starlink, 40 satellites towards self-destruction due to a geomagnetic storm – Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

Elon Musk’s company has announced that almost 80% of the devices shipped into orbit a few days ago were overwhelmed by a geomagnetic storm: returning back to the Earth’s atmosphere they are destined to self-annihilate

The last week of sending satellites to orbit by Space X will turn into a real slaughter. Of the 49 launched by the Kennedy Space Center in Florida last Feb. 3 well 40 will go to self-destructdue to the consequences of a geomagnetic storm who hit them last Friday.

A geomagnetic storm arises from the interaction between the so-called solar windflux of particles emitted by the Sun and the Earth’s magnetic field: this situation leads to a warming and an increase in the density of the atmosphere that prevents the satellites from making the correct maneuvers to position itself in the so-called low earth orbitthat is, just over 300 kilometers from our planet.

On the contrary the satellites are pushed to re-enter our atmosphere: as stated in the press release issued by SpaceX, in this condition the devices do not risk colliding with other satellites, but in any case they have been programmed to self-destruct without causing any space debris and preventing the fragments from reaching the earth’s surface.

So far the Elon Musk company already has 2000 satellites launched but it has obtained the authorization from the United States to be able to send it into orbit 12 thousand in all. The goal is to create an increasingly powerful infrastructure to support a spatial internet network service that SpaceX has already presented in several countries, including Italy in limited supply. In our country a has been announced connection with a speed between 50 Mb / s and 150 Mb / s and latency between 20 ms and 40 ms, with the aim of rapidly improving this performance. In fact, at the moment it is a lower yield of a fiber but it represents a useful alternative in areas not covered by this network (provided that the functioning is not impeded by cats, as happened recently).

The decision to throw such a large number of satellites into orbit is not without consequences. In various circumstances astronomy experts have raised the question on the risk of sky coverage also for the purpose of studying other bodies in space. Without forgetting theThe warning from ESA chief Josef Aschbacher a few weeks ago on the need to have shared rules to allow other companies or national agencies to send their satellites into orbit.