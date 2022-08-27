Starlink internet plan cost

Service Internet star linkof the billionaire Elon Musk, announced this Thursday that it will reduce the cost of the monthly payment of its Internet in the Dominican Republic, in order to compete with companies that offer the same services.

From now on, the price to be paid monthly for the service will be RD$2,900. Remember that the cost for the equipment necessary to receive the Wi-Fi network is RD$27,000.

The price reduction was announced through a statement from the company services of Internet at a global level, which establishes that the changes were made taking into account the national market and the purchasing power of Dominicans.

the star link internet Provides users with download speeds of 150 to 350 Mbps and latency of 20 to 40 ms, enabling high-performance connectivity for offices with up to 20 users, retail stores, and demanding workloads around the world. the world.

Initially, the service Internet it was quoted at RD$7,080 per month, plus RD$38,900 for the router. This was announced by the company in a tweet, with which it celebrated its arrival in the country, however, the users of this revolutionary network of Internet They complained about the high prices of the service.

