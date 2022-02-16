Starlink may adopt Dogecoin as a payment soon

It seems that Elon Musk is already thinking about adopting Dogecoin as a form of payment for Starlink. In imitation of Tesla, the company that provides satellite internet in every area of ​​the world, even the most inaccessible, could thus adopt DOGE as a bargaining chip for its services. In other words, customers will be able to pay their monthly Starlink subscription in Dogecoin.

This news, revealed by Musk in a recent tweet, has awakened cryptocurrencies and above all Dogecoin which is now at $ 0.419, posting a + 2.79% growth in the current trading price (at the time of writing). An opportunity that could prove to be interesting combined with this news that should return satisfactions in the future as well. Choose to invest in cryptocurrencies through a simple, immediate and secure exchange. Open an account on Coinbase, the most famous exchange platform in the world and buy DOGE today to start investing in cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin may soon enter Starlink’s future

It looks like Elon Musk has been thinking about a future with Dogecoin for Starlink. This news, which has also rekindled the other altcoins, came in response to a direct question to Tesla’s patron on Twitter from a user who would have asked what future would be for Dogecoin in Starlink. A tweet taken by Shibetoshi Nakamoto and repeated on his official profile:

I want to buy a model rocket with the dog’s money.

i wanna buy a model rocket with dog money pic.twitter.com/SFiLoOj1Iv – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) February 14, 2022

The adoption of Dogecoin as a payment system accepted by Starlink it is not that remote. Suffice it to say that the digital currency in question will be the protagonist of a lunar mission with SpaceX renamed DOGE-1. She is expected to be launched into space, it is thought, during the first quarter of this year.

In the commercial field, however, Tesla has already begun to accept Dogecoin for purchases on its merchandise. Also, a few days ago just Elon Musk ago challenged McDonald’s to adopt DOGE as a payment in its fast food restaurants around the world.

As a result, all customers will be able to pay in Dogecointhe $ 99 a month and $ 499 for the one-time hardware kit, to access the satellite internet of Starlink in the next future. However Musk has not yet defined a timing, not even indicative.

Nonetheless, all altcoin welcomed this news and the good Musk’s tweet with open arms. That’s why it might be interesting to buy Dogecoin on Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to create a planned accumulation plan. This way you could benefit from the positive consequences if DOGE will be adopted by Starlink.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.