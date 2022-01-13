Tech

Starlink, Musk’s satellite connection is blocked (and it’s the cats’ fault) – Corriere.it

Attracted by the heat, the felines go close to the dishes and block the signal

Starlink’s main problem is cats. And not a joke. Elon Musk’s ultra-technological system uses satellites and dishes to bring connection across the globe to also connect areas of the globe (and of Italy) where neither the fiber nor the mobile signal arrives. And if everything seems to be working in heaven, the catch here on Earth.

As noted by a Twitter user, Aaron Taylor, the harsh climate of recent months pushes the felines to transform the parables into a real kennel. After all, the ovoid shape is perfect for welcoming them and a photo shows four cats gathered inside it. How to blame them: according to Taylor, the kittens have a kennel heated with water and food but, given the -25 degrees, during the day they prefer the dish that also allows them to stay in the sun.

The reason for this strong attraction is soon said: the parables of Starlink they have a heating system that is activated automatically to melt snow and ice that would compromise its operation. With micechi eyes they become real fireplaces en plein air not to be missed. The result for which the connection suffers. It is not really blocked but the speed drops dramatically.

Taylor claims he found a solution: put the dish higher on the roof. I wonder if it will work since, as noted by other users, there is another threat to uninterrupted streaming: birds perching on the antennas.

