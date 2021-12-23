Starlink: the Speedtest.net report and the comparison with satellite and cable connections

On Saturday a new mission was launched dedicated to SpaceX Starlink from California. Everything went as planned with the internet navigation satellites being successfully released into orbit thanks to a Falcon 9 rocket. Another important point is that the first stage of the rocket has reached its eleventh reuse, for the first time.

There megaconstellation of satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) is continuing to expand and will be critical for the future of SpaceX itself starting to generate profits (also to finance projects like Starship). Recently the company of Elon Musk also launched a new antenna and a new router for connection. But what are the performances? Some information comes from the new report by Speedtest.net by Ookla.

The performance of SpaceX Starlink according to Speedtest.net

The well-known site that measures the performance of Internet connectivity has released a new report for the third quarter of 2021. According to reports, the overall speed would have remained almost unchanged compared to previous months, except in some markets where it would have seen a decline. Also it is possible to do a comparison between Starlink and the traditional cable connections.

The US market saw a slight decrease in performance compared to Q2 2021, with an average speed of download equal to 87.25 Mbps while the second quarter was 97.23 Mbps. The motivation is not clear, but Ookla speculates that it is linked to the increase in customers. In general, the maximum download speed recorded was 146.58 Mbps in New Mexico while the minimum speed was 46.63 Mbps in Michigan.

We must then consider the gap with respect to other satellite connections. HughesNet has average performance of 19.30 Mbps while Viasat touches only i 18.75 Mbps. Starlink it is therefore the fastest satellite connection and not too much lower than the average of cable connections (with a speed of 119.84 Mbps).

As for theupload, the average speed for the solution of SpaceX was of 13.54 Mbps similar to that of cable connections (average) equal to 18.03 Mbps. Much more distant Viasat And HughesNet which hit 2.96 Mbps and 2.54 Mbps respectively. Another peculiarity of the Starlink constellation it is the low orbit that allows a latency of 44 ms against the 629 ms and 744 ms found by Viasat and HughesNet.

Starlink and connectivity in the rest of the world

How has the connection performance behaved in the rest of the world? Ookla has also tried to collect data on this aspect to have a more global vision and less “usa-centric”. For example in Australia the average download speed of Starlink was equal to 138.12 Mbps with Viasat which stopped at only 15.60 Mbps (via cable, on the other hand, 51.17 Mbps is reached). Even in upload, the gap is substantial, reaching respectively 22.63 Mbps and 1.04 Mbps. The latency of the LEO satellites has settled at 42 ms while that of cable connectivity has reached 10 ms.

In Europe and more precisely in Belgium the average download speed of Starlink was equal to 127.46 Mbps against the 72.90 Mbps of cable connections. In uploads, they reached 16.73 Mbps against 17.98 Mbps for cable connections. The latency of the satellites settled at 49 ms.

In France on the other hand, the average download performance reached 102.15 Mbps (75.47 Mbps via cable). The performance of Starlink they fell short of traditional providers, reaching 19.84 Mbps against the latter’s 56.66 Mbps. The average latency was also against satellites with 54 ms versus 13 ms for cable connections.

Also in Germany the average speed of download from Starlink was higher than that of cable providers by tapping i 95.40 Mbps against 60.99 Mbps. As regards the upload we find opposite results with speeds equal to 17.63 Mbps and 21.05 Mbps respectively.

In United Kingdom instead the satellite connection speed has touched i 111.66 Mbps on average, double what you can get (on average) from cable connections that reach 53.16 Mbps. The upload speeds are essentially identical with results of 16.02 Mbps and 15.77 Mbps respectively.

