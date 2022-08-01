News

Starlink: why is Elon Musk launching thousands of satellites into space?

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Elon Musk with a photo of a rocket behind him,

image source, Getty Images

Space X, Elon Musk’s company, has been launching thousands of satellites into orbit. Many people even claim to have seen them in the sky.

They are part of the Starlink project, whose goal is to provide high-speed internet to remote areas of the Earth.

Starlink provides internet services through a gigantic network of satellites.

This project is intended for people who live in remote areas and cannot access Internet of high speed.

