Starlink will not block Russian news sources, says Elon Musk

The owner and president of the aerospace firm SpaceXthe tycoon Elon Musk, pointed out that the satellite broadband service star link provided by his company will not block the Russian media “unless it’s at gunpoint”.

“Some governments (not Ukraine) have told star link to block Russian news sources. We won’t do it unless we do it at gunpoint,” the tech entrepreneur said on his Twitter account.

“I regret being an absolutist of freedom of expression,” he said.

Widespread lockdowns

Russia’s state-controlled media has come under fire as the West and its allies seek to crack down on false or misleading reporting about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week, the European Union banned the Russian state-funded RT television network and Sputnik agency from broadcasting in the 27-nation bloc, while US-based social media giants, including Twitter and Meta, parent company of Facebook, have taken measures to block the activity of those media linked to the Russian government.

star link was activated in Ukraine last week after Kyiv’s digital minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, urged Musk to provide stations to the country days after it was invaded by neighboring Russia and that they tried to isolate Ukraine.

The service operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide Internet access around the globe.

The web monitoring group NetBlocks has reported a number of significant internet service outages in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

“Some terminals of star link near the conflict areas were stuck for hours at a time,” said Musk in another tweet on Saturday.

Since his army invaded on February 24, Russia has attacked several Ukrainian cities, and authorities report that hundreds of civilians have been killed. (AFP)

