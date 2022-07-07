starry david o. No one is happy with Russell’s film.

Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Juan David Washington are moving to Amsterdam, but not everyone is happy about it. No matter how many stars the actors are these days, nobody is here Specifically with enthusiasm See a david or. russell Image. Yet the notorious director, who first made headlines eight years ago over sexual assault allegations, has managed to convince the best of the best to work with him on his new film. amsterdam.

The main trio is the core of the film, a random group of three friends (imagine these three actors becoming friends in Hollywood today!) who travel to Amsterdam and witness a murder. When they start to suspect themselves, they are forced to band together and find out. Real Even if the killer, he or she, is hiding among the three of them.

“So two soldiers and a nurse found us in Amsterdam,” says Bale’s gruff soldier. “We made a pact, we swore to protect each other no matter what.”

The comedy is set in the 1930s, following the antics of our two soldiers, a nurse, but a supporting cast packed with the biggest names in pop culture. Russell often likes collaborators. Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper Christian Bale (who won an Oscar for his role in Russell’s film) appear this time. The fighter) and Robert De Niro return to service.

If only Adam McKay thought he had the best of Hollywood don’t look up, amsterdam One picks it up. Robbie, Bale and Washington are the main characters in the film, but Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenerts, Alessandro Nivola, Robert De Nivola and … Taylor Swift They also make an appearance.

Which begs the question: Why did all these Hollywood darlings, David O. Want to work with Russell, of all people? After the trailer release today, Social network users It didn’t take long to bring up the director’s shady past. Accusation of sexual harassment. There’s a reason Russell has been on hiatus for seven years.

“I want to care about the movie with Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift, but it’s more important to point out the horrible things David O. Russell is accused of,” echoed a common sentiment. Others openly reminded supporters of the accusations made against Russell years ago.

In 2012, Russell’s 19-year-old niece, Nicole Peloquin, was accused by the director of grabbing her breasts and placing her hands near her genitals. Adding to the awkwardness, Russell joked with her niece about her current transformation: After describing the hormones she was using, the director slipped his hands under her shirt to feel her breasts.

The director did not deny the incident, saying only that Beloquin “acts very provocatively.” He has not faced any charges.

Still, should the show go on? amsterdam It hits theaters on November 4.