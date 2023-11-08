Stars arrive in Bahamas for the inauguration of Nassau Cruise Port

1.1K

Not everyone came to the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend. Anthony Anderson, Zosia Mamet, Evan Jonigkeit, Tyson Beckford, Keith and Alex Lundquist, Dorinda Medley, Ashley Haas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Michelle Hicks, Carole Radziwill and Sophie Sumner were just some of the adventurous names who spent their holiday weekend away. Nassau, Bahamas will celebrate the grand opening of Nassau Cruise Port.

Ahead of the Golden Jubilee of the Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence, Nassau unveiled a $300 million, four-year plan to build a cruise port at Prince George’s Wharf. The port will now be able to accommodate six cruise ships per day, increasing tourism in the area. The project was a partnership with Global Ports Holding, the world’s largest cruise port operator.

On Friday night, VIP guests were escorted via police escort from the sleek new Goldwyn Resort to the port for a night of festivities. The evening started with champagne and speeches from some of the visionaries associated with the project. Also present were Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, as well as former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Governor General Cornelius Smith, former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling and Deputy Prime Minister I. Chester . Cooper.

After the official ribbon cutting, the party began with the traditional Junkanoo Rushout. A custom drone show enthralled guests, who enjoyed a night of Bahamian food and endless dancing to the sounds of Encore Band, D-Mac, Visage and Willis & the Illest. An island bliss!

View party photos

Photos: Madison McGough/BFA.com

The program was produced by BMF.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated with all the latest fashion news And juicy industry gossip.