stars embrace the 2000s trend at Coachella

Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner… Are celebrities in a nostalgic mood? The regressive hairstyles that smell good of the year 2000 were unanimous at the Coachella festival.

After two years of absence, the Coachella festival has returned to the Californian desert of Palm Springs. On this occasion, the celebrities, models and influencers present during the first weekend of festivities pulled out all the stops in terms of hairstyles. This year, the bohemian spirit has given way to the “Y2K” aesthetic that has been all the rage for a few seasons on social networks.

The viral “Y2K” style trend

This acronym which means “Year 2000” for short (and “year 2000” in English) fascinates Internet users: videos attached to the hashtag #Y2K have over 5 billion views on TikTok alone. On this platform, the tutorials are multiplying to reproduce the looks of the idols of this decade like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or the Spice Girls.

From outfits to makeup to hairstyles, the regressive style of the 2000s is inspiring a generation of young influencers nostalgic for that era. At Coachella, guests brought this trend to the real world by sporting hair designs worthy of 2000 pop song videos.

Celebrities adopt the YK2 hairstyle trend at the Coachella festival

Quirky colors and vintage accessories

The hairstyle seen en masse at the event? The mini-braids, which particularly seduced models Hailey Bieber and Alessandra Ambrosio after having imposed themselves on the catwalks of fashion shows this year. Kendall Jenner preferred the two high braids and Elsa Hosk their ear version.

Singers Doja Cat and Billie Eilish opted for another iconic hair reference of the 2000s: the “spiky” chignon (“spiky”), recognizable by its shaggy locks that protrude behind the head.

Some capillary eccentricities reminiscent of our teenage looks have also arisen from the hair. Witness the two-tone locks of rapper Megan Thee Stallion styled in a high ponytail, or even the multicolored butterfly-shaped barrettes of influencer Lena Mahfouf (better known under the pseudonym Léna Situations). Danish model Josephine Skriver, meanwhile, paired a pink hair clip with flowery brooches to secure her bun. A journey through time operated in beauty.