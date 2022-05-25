Stars in a flash! From Harry Styles “winged” to the romantic walk of Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

As they begin to plan During their summer vacations, celebrities from the northern hemisphere fully enjoy the spring days. Whether working or walking, in the United States or Europe, the stars are constantly in the sights of the paparazzi, who portray them for the whole world to see.

In England, Harry Styles recorded images for his next video clip in a circus. The singer joined the Santus Circus company, belonging to a French family that is touring the United Kingdom, to film two scenes for the launch that he has in hand.

There he could be seen first walking a tightrope and then flying through the air supported by a harness and wearing a yellow suit with wings and feathers.

in Cannes, Naomi Campbell was seen getting off a boat with her one-year-old daughter. The model and the little girl arrived together at the hotel where they are staying these days while enjoying the 75th Cannes International Film Festival.

Despite the fact that a few months ago she presented the baby in the magazine fashionthe girl’s name still remains a mystery. “It is the greatest blessing I could have imagined. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.” declared the top model after becoming a mother.

The season of love It is in all its splendor and the most famous couples do not hide that they are in love. From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho did not keep their hands off each other at the Soho House in West Hollywood, to Lady Gaga and her boyfriend shopping together and Chris Martin (who continues to break records for his next visit to the country with Coldplay) and Dakota Johnson happy buying coffee in Malibu.

On the other hand, in New York, Matt Damon and his wife, the Argentine Luciana Barroso They took a walk through the city center. The 51-year-old actor wore a casual look that included a baseball cap, black T-shirt, gray shorts and black slip-on shoes. a few blocks away, Katie Holmes stepped out for some fresh air with her mother, Kathleenand he did not forget his chin to protect himself from Covid.

