Stars in a flash! From Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s stumble to Shakira and Shawn Mendes’ beach days
Jessica Biel was dressed to the nines for the Los Angeles premiere of Candy, the brand new Hulu miniseries that he stars in and produces, a role that suits him better and better and that began with TheSinner, fiction that earned him an Emmy nomination.
The actress chose as a look for the presentation of Candy wide pants with a top of the same color and loose hair, and was accompanied to the important event by her husband of 10 years, singer Justin Timberlake.
In fact, both generated a nice moment in the red carpet when the artist accidentally stepped on his wife’s pants, who stumbled but managed to stay on her feet, while her husband apologized with laughter. Candy is a production true crime that puts the focus on Candy Montgomery, a woman who was accused of murdering her best friend, Betty Gore, in 1980. In addition, she was having an affair with Betty’s husband, who suffered from a mental illness and who in the drama is personified by the talented Melanie Lynskey.
On the other hand, could see Matt Damon filming sequences of the ambitious Oppenheimer, the new and highly anticipated production from filmmaker Christopher Nolan that it has a great cast; Already Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek on the set of Magic Mike 3 It had started with a controversy.
Let’s remember that The actress replaced Thandiwe Newton as co-star of the film, since Newton had a heated argument on set with Tatum, that would have been related to the “Slapgate”, Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars. Then it transpired that Thandiwe was suffering from emotional problems after separating from her husband and that he could not concentrate to work, which led to his withdrawal from the film and a hospitalization to recover.