Stars in a flash! Paul McCartney, to the kisses with his wife and the sad walk of Chris Rock after the scandal with Will Smith

Hollywood celebrities and music figures have been carrying out various activities in recent days. The great Paul McCartney was once again at the center of the flashes for his high-profile vacation in Saint Barth. Let us remember that the artist is enjoying a few days of relaxation with his wife Nancy Shevellwhich were not exempt from unexpected situations.
One afternoon, while they were on their way to their residence on the Caribbean island, they witnessed a car accident on the street. The musician did not hesitate to get out of the car and see how those involved in the accident were, especially the one who was driving a quadricycle and who had been lying on the asphalt. It was a great gesture from the Beatle that did not go unnoticed. In fact, McCartney continues to be photographed.
In the last postcards it could be seen drying off after a day of enjoying the beach and pure kiss with his wife, ignoring the cameras pointed in his direction.
In another tune is the comedian Chris Rock. After the scandal that took place on Sunday at the Oscars, when Will Smith slapped him that resonated throughout the world, the humorist was the figure most sought after by the paparazzi, who photographed him as he entered the Wilbur Theater in Boston, one of the stops on the tour ego-death (“The death of the ego”) that the comedian is performing and that will end, curiously, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles where the scandal that paralyzed Hollywood took place.
“I’m still processing what happened, one day I’m going to talk about that shit,” It was the only thing that Rock declared regarding the episode and he did it, precisely, on the stage of the Wilbur theater.
On the other hand, Miley Cyrus was seen shopping with her stylist, and Blake Lively went out for a walk with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their youngest daughter, Betty.
Lastly, another one who was hit by the flahes, was Nicolas Cage, who was seen at a stop during the filming of Renfielda film in which he shares the poster with Nicholas Hoult, with much of his makeup for the character he plays there, none other than Dracula.