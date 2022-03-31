Stars in a flash! Paul McCartney, to the kisses with his wife and the sad walk of Chris Rock after the scandal with Will Smith

Hollywood celebrities and music figures have been carrying out various activities in recent days. The great Paul McCartney was once again at the center of the flashes for his high-profile vacation in Saint Barth. Let us remember that the artist is enjoying a few days of relaxation with his wife Nancy Shevellwhich were not exempt from unexpected situations.

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell kissing in Saint Barth Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

One afternoon, while they were on their way to their residence on the Caribbean island, they witnessed a car accident on the street. The musician did not hesitate to get out of the car and see how those involved in the accident were, especially the one who was driving a quadricycle and who had been lying on the asphalt. It was a great gesture from the Beatle that did not go unnoticed. In fact, McCartney continues to be photographed.

After helping in a traffic accident, the Beatle now rests on his days at the beach with his wife Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

In the last postcards it could be seen drying off after a day of enjoying the beach and pure kiss with his wife, ignoring the cameras pointed in his direction.

McCartney, resting in Saint Barth Spread Pictures/The Grosby Group

In another tune is the comedian Chris Rock. After the scandal that took place on Sunday at the Oscars, when Will Smith slapped him that resonated throughout the world, the humorist was the figure most sought after by the paparazzi, who photographed him as he entered the Wilbur Theater in Boston, one of the stops on the tour ego-death (“The death of the ego”) that the comedian is performing and that will end, curiously, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles where the scandal that paralyzed Hollywood took place.

Chris Rock walking to the Wilbur Theater where he gave one of the shows on his Ego Death tour TIDNY-397

“I’m still processing what happened, one day I’m going to talk about that shit,” It was the only thing that Rock declared regarding the episode and he did it, precisely, on the stage of the Wilbur theater.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus was seen shopping with her stylist, and Blake Lively went out for a walk with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their youngest daughter, Betty.

Lastly, another one who was hit by the flahes, was Nicolas Cage, who was seen at a stop during the filming of Renfielda film in which he shares the poster with Nicholas Hoult, with much of his makeup for the character he plays there, none other than Dracula.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, super warm during their walk in New York TIDNY-102

Miley Cyrus, at the exit of a market with her stylist Bradley Kenneth McPeek Mega/The Grosby Group

Miley had a great step through Lollapalooza Argentina, where the public surrendered at her feet Mega/The Grosby Group