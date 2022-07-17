Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Nevada on Saturday, 18 years after their first, highly publicized relationship ended, according to court documents seen.

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their relationship is here to stay

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become inseparable

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck formalize their relationship with a languorous kiss

Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez can be read on the marriage license of Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old singer announced her engagement to the actor in April in a very short video in which, visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.





The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli”, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely followed by the paparazzi. Their marriage, planned for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced the end of their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.