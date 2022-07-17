Entertainment

Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Nevada on Saturday, 18 years after their first, highly publicized relationship ended, according to court documents seen.

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: their relationship is here to stay

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become inseparable

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck formalize their relationship with a languorous kiss

Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez can be read on the marriage license of Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old singer announced her engagement to the actor in April in a very short video in which, visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone.


Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.


Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli”, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely followed by the paparazzi. Their marriage, planned for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced the end of their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 40 1 minute read

Related Articles

The best Harry Potter movies according to IMDb

2 mins ago

“I have qualities similar to Messi”

3 mins ago

These are the series that are in fashion on Disney + Spain this day

13 mins ago

Stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button