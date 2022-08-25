Stars like Gigi Hadid can’t stop wearing this classic sneaker

Image Credit: Robert O’Neil/SplashNews

This season’s unofficial uniform consists of baggy jeans, knit cropped tops and casual sneakers. This easy look comes from top celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Hilary Dufand Jessica Alba. Not only is this style super casual and easy to recreate, but it’s perfect for times of transition.

Gigi Hadid is the latest to sport the transitional look. The model was seen last week in New York wearing a black knit cropped top and baggy jeans paired with classic Converse Chuck sneakers. As she casually walked the streets of New York City in Y2K style, we couldn’t help but be obsessed with her sneakers. His vintage converse are available on Amazon and you can get them for as low as $72. For this classic brand, it’s the ultimate steal.

Enhance your hot girl rides with these cute and classic Converse sneakers. This brand started on the basketball court, so we know they’re comfortable and durable. The canvas upper, diamond pattern outsole and classic midsole stripes combine to create the classic shoe we all know and love.

There are some new upgrades to make them sneakers even better. Now, these shoes are made with at least 50% recycled cotton and at least 50% cotton uppers. These classic shoes are even equipped with modern comfort features like an OrthoLite cushioned insole to provide extra stability and arch support. It only adds to the original comfort, helping you stay comfortable for longer. Easy, but iconic – talk about a double win.

It wasn’t the first time Hadid had been spotted in Chucks This year. In addition to classic black, she has been seen wearing yellow and green tops. We love classic black, but we’ll never say no to options. Fortunately, you can channel your inner Gigi and change your colors. If you’re looking for something other than black, these high-top Converse are available in 15 additional colors, with pink, silver, and even tie-dye.

No matter the time of year, it’s a sneaker you want to have on standby. This is a look that will help you easily transition into the fall style. Not only are these shoes perfect for transitional times, they’re great for all other seasons as well. Whether you wear them with baggy jeans and a sweater in the fall, or with a fun flowy dress in the spring, these shoes will add a fashionable touch to any look.

Feel confident and cute in this trendy but classic shoe. The Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Trainers are a celebrity favorite, and they make transitioning fashion that much easier. Hurry up and jump on these Amazon classics before that affordable price is gone!