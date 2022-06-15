Stars’ Most Viral Eating Moments: Kendall Jenner’s Cucumber, More

When it comes to cooking, everyone is entitled to their own tastes. For celebrities, however, their relationship with food will go viral if it’s deemed unusual enough — or just plain out of touch.

Kendall Jenner made headlines and inspired countless memes when she clumsily chopped a cucumber during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. The model held the knife close to her fingers, her arms crossed over each other, leaving her hand at an odd angle. despite mom Kris Jenner Offering to have their personal chef slice the cuke for her, Kendall insisted on doing it herself – although she admitted she struggled to cut the vegetables. The moment sparked such an intense reaction from fans that the reality TV star grew angry at the attention.

“She is not happy [about the video]”, Khloe Kardashian revealed later that month on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, but quickly put her sister in her place. “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You are the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild toes, God bless you. And you can’t cut a king cucumber. The world is good because… how can you be so perfect? She has the perfect life.

Kendall is far from the only Kardashian whose eating habits have sent fans into a frenzy. In June 2022, Kim KardashianThe role of Chief Taste Consultant at Beyond Meat was called into question when she appeared to eat none of the food in the announcement she shared via Instagram. (She later debunked that, however, by posting a blooper reel to the platform that showed her taking bites of all the different items.)

Kourtney Kardashian, for one, actually earned accolades for its viral dressing hack. She’s known for her signature salad shake — when she vigorously toss her salad into a container to perfectly mix the dressing and vegetables.

Besides the Kardashian family, one of the most memorable food moments of all time belongs to Michael Buble, which went viral in 2016 after he was photographed eating a corncob vertically. He took a bite from the top, like an ice cream cone.

The ‘Sway With Me’ singer then took to Facebook to joke about the situation.

“This is plant harassment!!! It’s nobody’s business what I do with my Cobb,” he joked alongside the viral photo. “#‎mesocorny #‎I❤paparazzi #‎shuckme.”

