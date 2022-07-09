Stars of American cinema shine at the Swiss Locarno film festival



The line-up for this year’s Locarno Film Festival, with its signature open-air screen in the Piazza Grande, has already been announced. © Keystone/Anthony Annex



A thriller starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock will open this year’s Locarno Film Festival.

This content was published on 06 July 2022 – 17:17



swissinfo.ch/urs

Bullet Train (‘Bullet Train’), by David Leitch, is one of the 17 films that will be screened at the Piazza Grandewith a capacity for 8,000 spectators, located in Locarno, in the south of Switzerland.

Other world premieres are the Belgian-Swiss production Last Danceby Delphine Lehericey, and Where the Crawdads Singby Olivia Newman, based on a novel by American writer Delia Owens.

This Wednesday, the Festival program has been announced. Artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro reported that the 75th edition of the Locarno film competition remains true to its vocation for freedom and aims to offer a place to discover and discuss cinema in all its forms. “With an always firm look towards the future”, he expressed.

“Looking to the future now means capturing the young, the very young who have a completely different relationship with images,” said Marco Solari, director of the Festival. “Digitization and artificial intelligence are paving the way for unimaginable developments, also in the world of cinema and festivals. The task of a festival is no longer just to entertain, but also to educate. Help future generations to recognize what is beautiful, what is just, what is profound, and to believe in the values ​​on which all human coexistence is based, or should be based”, added Solari.

A special retrospective pays homage to Douglas Sirk, the German director best known for his 1950s Hollywood melodramas.

Laurie Anderson, American avant-garde artist, composer and musician, will receive the award Vision Award Ticinomoda in Locarno.

The Festival, which lasts ten daysexternal link, begins on August 3 in the Italian-speaking Swiss canton. It is among the top four film events in Europe.

In compliance with JTI standards

Show more: SWI swissinfo.ch, certified by the JTI