Stars of Blood, emerged from the artwork of Valve’s space game, canceled – Nerd4.life

Stars of Blood, one of the stolen artworks

Check out some online artwork from Stars of Blood, Valve’s space game in development a few years ago to then be deleted. The company never announced it and very little is known about it, but obviously someone wanted us to show the work done then to define it.

Let’s see the Images collected in a convenient gallery:

Unfortunately, no other details about the game have been provided with the artwork, which will never see the light anyway … so why get hurt? The only certainties remain the cancellation, revealed in the now distant 2012. It was probably one of many experimental games of the studio who have never seen the light of the sun.

The artworks show different settings: a desert and some cities. From the images it looks like an open world, but it is not taken for granted that it was, as the style of play is not obvious. Basically the project may have been suppressed in the cradle, when there was still nothing definitive.