Tech

Stars of Blood, emerged from the artwork of Valve’s space game, canceled – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Stars of Blood, one of the stolen artworks

Stars of Blood, one of the stolen artworks

Check out some online artwork from Stars of Blood, Valve’s space game in development a few years ago to then be deleted. The company never announced it and very little is known about it, but obviously someone wanted us to show the work done then to define it.

Let’s see the Images collected in a convenient gallery:

Unfortunately, no other details about the game have been provided with the artwork, which will never see the light anyway … so why get hurt? The only certainties remain the cancellation, revealed in the now distant 2012. It was probably one of many experimental games of the studio who have never seen the light of the sun.

Loading...
Advertisements

The artworks show different settings: a desert and some cities. From the images it looks like an open world, but it is not taken for granted that it was, as the style of play is not obvious. Basically the project may have been suppressed in the cradle, when there was still nothing definitive.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Google’s doodle for Halloween – Internet and Social

15 mins ago

There is a new update for Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 to download

27 mins ago

Free PC games, Steam offers a retro-style shooter

2 hours ago

Blue Origin wants to build a space station

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button