Stars of porn movies revealed the effects of the industry on their lives

The adult film industry is quite popular in many countries. In addition to moving millions of dollars with its content, it has also created the renowned ‘porn stars’, responsible for being the faces of pornography in the world.

However, beyond its superficial defense of eroticism through explicit content, pornography includes an extensive list of controversies. For example, according to the Bioethics Observatory of the Catholic University of Valencia, in Spain, seven out of ten children carry out internet searches related to porn since the age of 12.

Additionally, there have been known cases of the use of these platforms to spread material that includes rape, child pornography, publication of content without the consent of the partner, etc. These are just some of the debates that feature at the top of the porn industry, however, digging deeper, more problematic appear.

Being a porn star is not equivalent to being a Hollywood star, for example. Although fame is a common aspect, the perception that people have is not the same. Appearing in adult films entails submitting to public judgment, receiving the admiration of some, but the condemnation of others.

This was commented on by several porn stars during an interview on the Australian television program You can’t ask that. Angela White, Rubi Valentine, Woody Fox, Arianna Kody, among other adult film performers, responded to one of the most frequent questions on this topic: how did pornography affect their private lives?

Angela White, 37, is one of the most recognized porn actresses today. As she said, when she is part of this industry, having romantic relationships is “complicated”, since it is not easy to find a person with whom there is a genuine emotional connection.

“If they expect me to behave like I normally do in my movies, they will be very disappointed.”, commented Angela White, noting that “the action” outside the set is quite different compared to the intimacy of a couple.

Angela White’s perception was shared by Rubi Valentine. She even revealed that “no one would want to marry or have children with a porn star.” However, she accepted that she – like any other woman – dreams of a relationship in which she can hold hands and kiss her partner without fear of what they will say or being intimidated by the fact that she is a porn star.

The dilemma about the effects of pornography on those who participate in it as actresses is an old one. In fact, it was explored from fiction in the film the girl next door (The girl next door, in English), released in 2004 and starring Emile Hirsch and Elisha Cuthbert. In the film, a young man falls in love with her neighbor, however, her judgment is clouded when she finds out that she is a retired porn actress.

Opinions in the industry also differ. Gay porn actor Woody Fox said in You can’t ask that that porn didn’t harm her intimate life off set.

“I try to separate love from romance, and right now I see intercourse as being as natural as going to the gym, although I could go to the gym with someone in a romantic way,” Fox said.

physical and psychological trauma

In addition to the affectations at the level of interpersonal relationships, several adult film actresses and actors have left the industry with a long list of criticism in their hands.

An outstanding case is that of Lana Rhoades, a former porn actress who retired from that industry because, she said, she was traumatized, since she came to have thoughts of suicide.

However, he also maintained that he cannot hide from that, because “wherever I go, everyone has seen me in my privacy and I have to do the best I can with that”, because Lana Rhoades, 25 years old, assured that he would never return to adult cinema, “regardless of the money they offer me”although when she did, she already had at least 100,000 dollars, a figure that she considers “shit”, since she now says she is a “multimillionaire”.

Her real name is Amara Maple, she is originally from Chicago and before coming to the XXX film industry she worked as a strippers; In addition, it is known that she dreamed of working in the porn industry since she was around 12 years old, but admits that he was unaware of the negatives until they became part of his life.

Over the course of his short adult film career, he said, “I’ve had friends drown so badly that they passed out during a scene. There are really crazy things happening that are damaging people’s bodies for the rest of their lives.”