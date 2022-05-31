Entertainment

Stars of the drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’

According to reports Deadline Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland will star in an upcoming courtroom drama titled ‘Miranda’s Victim’. The film will be directed by Michelle Danner (‘TheRunner’) from a script by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber, in a production that just started in New Jersey.

Based on real events, the protagonist is Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her attacker in jail, Trish’s life is destroyed by the US legal system when she activates a law that transforms the nation.

Wilson will play Lawrence Turoff, the country’s prosecutor who convinces Trish to testify and helps her bring her assailant to justice; with Garcia as defense attorney Alvin Moore, who takes on Miranda’s case; and Sutherland as Judge Wren, who convicts Miranda of Weir’s rape.

Danner and Kolber are producing the film alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri, with Navesink River Productions as an involved producer. As Danner stated:

“The first time I read George Kolber’s riveting screenplay and learned of Trish’s experience, I was moved and inspired. Miranda’s Victim places us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and a national civil liberties movement”.

