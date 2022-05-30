Stars: Selena Gomez violently criticized by Justin Bieber’s entourage for this reason

Should you always be wary of your partner’s ex? For Hailey Bieber, the answer would certainly be “yes”. On May 29, it was her best friend, Justine Skye, who attacked Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber’s ex, on social networks.

“Doing TikToks every day like you don’t have a shitty make-up brand to deal with,” the 26-year-old singer said via her Snapchat stories in reference to the “Rare Beauty” by Selena Gomez brand. right after sharing a selfie with her best friend Hailey Bieber.

And if Justine Skye tried to justify this act by the sudden hacking of her Snapchat account, fans of Selena Gomez think rather of a jealous crisis of her best friend. “I don’t know why anyone would think that after not posting on Snapchat for years, I would go to Snapchat to say THAT. Obviously I was hacked”, she justified herself on Twitter.

Because since the breakup between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in 2018, followed by Justin Bieber’s new relationship with Hailey, their fans have not let them go, Hailey Bieber often at the center of altercations. Like in 2021, for example, during the Met Gala, when Selena Gomez fans chanted her name while the Bieber couple walked the red carpet.

A provocation, among others, which had prompted the model to give a rant on TikTok last April, without really naming the interpreter of “Lose you to love me”. “Leave me alone now. I mind my business. I don’t do anything wrong. I’m not saying anything bad. Leave me alone, please. The years have passed and it’s time to leave me alone. I beg you. Really. This is my only request. Go pour out your hate somewhere else, please,” she asked, exhausted by this rivalry.

Now, there is reason to wonder if the peak launched by Justine Skye really aimed Selena Gomez and if this is the case, if it was sponsored by Hailey Bieber. For the moment in any case, Selena Gomez lets it flow.

