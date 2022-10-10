Stars that break the stigma of mental health

There are famous personalities who have chosen to bring the subject of mental health and share it with their followers to, in some way, normalize it, make it visible, open dialogue, break the stigma around this issue, and show that they go through emotional and mental difficulties like the rest of the people.

Being successful and powerful economically, they show that they also suffer from panic attacks, anxiety, depression, loneliness, eating disorders, alcohol and drug use and dependence, among others. Some not only invite not to judge those who do suffer from a mental health condition, but who have taken action in favor of other people, as well as being an influence to help other people.

One of them is the Colombian singer J Balvinwho in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, surprised his followers on social networks by confessing that he had been going through a bad moment on a mental level for a few weeks. He let it be known that it was not a stage of sadness or a simple low mood, but that it was depression and anxiety.

A year later, he left it reflected in the documentary “The Boy From Medellín”, which included talks with his psychiatrist, in psychological therapy and even with family and friends on the subject that afflicts him. Anxiety and panic have paralyzed him.

Inspired and driven by his own experience, the urban singer launched the well-being application “OYE” several weeks ago, with which he seeks users to transform their “emotions into creative actions.” This application was developed in English and Spanish, with content that aims to guide people to feel better and fully reach their potential, integrating the concept of creative wellness into their daily routines.

“I have learned that through meditation, movement and connection that it is possible to feel better and be creative again. OYE is an app that elevates people’s well-being, allowing them to be present, tap into their emotional and mental superpowers, and follow their light.”

Another of the figures that has shown her fight for the visibility of mental health, has been the American singer and actress Selena Gomezwho was diagnosed with anxiety, bipolar disorder and depression a few years ago.

The testimony of this artist of Mexican origin has been one of the most notorious, since she has been very vocal in order to make her mental illnesses visible and how she tries to overcome them, in addition to urging people to go to therapy and manifest themselves “without shame” about how they feel about themselves.

The 30-year-old interpreter, who has also suffered health mishaps such as a kidney transplant in September 2017 due to her lupus condition, launched a podcast at the end of last year that she called Wondermind, along with her mom Mandy Teefey and her best friend Daniella Pierson, about caring for mental health and helping those who need it most. She at that time she indicated on Instagram: “Mental health is something that is very close to my heart. It is very important to have places where people can come together and understand that they are not alone on their mental fitness journey.”

This very week, under the same name Wondermind, launched a portal with content to support mental wellness. Similarly, as she announced on her Instagram account, that on November 4 she will premiere the film “My Mind and Me”, through AppleTV+in which he obviously returns to be the protagonist of his own story, in order to serve as an inspiration for others and continue helping and impacting in relation to this topic. “My mind and me. Sometimes we don’t get along and it’s hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life.”He mentioned in the post.

The singer Justin Bieber Through his Instagram account in 2019, he communicated to his followers about his mental state and that he was receiving psychiatric treatment to treat his depression. The young artist had already decided to cancel his “Purpose” tour in 2016, precisely because of his anxiety and depression problems. “It was the best thing I could have done for my mental health,” he said at the time. He recently had to cancel his “Justice World Tour”, but this time it was due to relapse of health problems related to the Ramsay Hunt syndromefrom which he suffers and which paralyzes part of his face.

In the spirit of helping people with mental health problems, last July, Bieber – 28 years old – announced that he would be launching free therapy sessions for a month for anyone in need in association with betterhelpan organization that offers psychological help to deal with day-to-day problems or concerns and treat diagnoses such as depression or family problems.

Irreverent and without taboos, as has often been shown, so is the other figure of North American music, the singer Miley Cyrus, has opened up to let you know what concerns your mental health. In September 2021, various media published that the artist stopped her performance at the Summerfest 2021 festival in Milwaukee, where she admitted to the public that she had been about to have a panic attack on stage.

“I know this has been very drastic. It is an alarming and terrifying situation, and getting out of it is also somewhat scary. I want to be honest, because being honest also makes me feel less afraid. We are allowing people to see us in our most vulnerable state, isolated, injured, scared… I think that is something that empowers us”, he said at the time, while attributing the episode to the isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which later he confessed that it brought him anxiety problems.

It is not the first time that the artist, who rose to fame in the series “Hannah Montana”, refers to her mental health problems, because in June 2020 she said on the podcast “The Big Ticket de Variety” that she has ” many addiction and mental health issues.” Also, in 2014 she said that she was depressed, to the point that she locked herself in her room and her father had to break down the door to get in. In the same way, she has talked about it with Selena Gómez through episode 15 of Bright Minded.

Similarly, the actress and singer Camila Hair In May 2020, he spoke for the first time in an interview about his mental health and publicly explained that he suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder as a result of strong anxiety and stress problems associated with work demands. To this she was also added to have been the subject of strong criticism for her physical appearance, in some photos in which she was captured on a day at the beach in a two-piece swimsuit.